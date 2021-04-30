New Theory Explains Why Spider-Man Ignores The Falcon And The Winter Soldier In New York

Within the context of Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, it must suck to be from New York, with the city regularly finding itself being torn to shreds during the numerous battles between the franchise’s heroes and villains to take place across its vast expanses.

Bruce Banner and Abomination reduced Harlem to rubble during The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2‘s Stark Expo was located at Flushing Meadows, The Avengers saw NYC used as the base of operations for a full-blown alien invasion and Infinity War featured another street level scrap, Spider-Man: Homecoming unfolded all around the city, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier had its two title characters battle against the Flag Smashers in central New York.

One question fans had about the recent finale of the Disney Plus exclusive series is why Spider-Man and Doctor Strange didn’t stop by to lend a hand given that they live locally and surely would have been made aware of what was going on. Well, a new theory has stepped in to explain, and it’s all down to Avengers: Endgame‘s time jump.

The present day timeline of the MCU is 2024, and with Spider-Man: Far From Home taking place after Endgame, the simple reason is that Peter Parker was on his European school trip at the time, meaning he wasn’t even in the country never mind the city. As for Doctor Strange, he was probably in another dimension somewhere doing Sorcerer Supreme stuff, and it’s one of the defining characteristics of the MCU that questions like the lack of a web-slinging ally during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s climactic action sequences was technically already accounted for and answered by a movie released almost two years ago.