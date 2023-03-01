There is a disappointing yet noticeable pattern to be found in the episode ratings for ‘The Last of us’

A noticeable pattern can be seen when you look at the current ratings that The Last of Us received in each episode. Looking at these results may have people scratching their heads as they ask themselves “have they played the original games? Because of the looks at it, it seems like there are viewers who may have forgotten the original plot from where the show originated.

According to Metacritic, episodes three and seven received the lowest score compared to the others. Both currently sit at a 5.2 rating while others have at least a six or above. The same can be said on IMDb, where both episodes received a large number of one-star ratings compared to other episodes, which affected their overall scores to drop below 9 stars. There is a plausible reason why both episodes three and seven have received low reception compared to others — both have LGBT+ plotlines that caught the attention of homophobes.

When episode three first aired, one may assume that the reason why it was review bombed was due to the show taking a massive departure from the games and completely changing Bill and Frank’s backstory. However, thanks to what’s happening in episode seven, it may seem like there is more to it than just “deviating from the games” that caused these episodes’ rankings to drop.

However, while it’s easy to presume that the review bombs were caused by homophobes who might have not played the original games, there is also an argument to be made about how these two episodes were flashbacks and “didn’t develop Joel and Ellie’s story.” Meanwhile, others complained that there were “too many changes” made. One also argued that “there were zero fight and chase scenes” which made the show “boring” to them.

But it seems like haters missed the point of The Last of Us and how TV is different from video games. Neil Druckmann has explained in a behind-the-scenes video that each episode shows a reflection of “where love can take you.” Episode three was about the “beauty” and “innocence” of love, while episode seven was about “teen love.” This was also reflected in other episodes, such as episode five which showed familial love, such as Sam and Henry, and Kathleen and her brother.

The TV adaptation for The Last of Us is bound to make some changes, that’s for sure. But that’s because having everything to be about zombies and chase and action scenes isn’t fun to watch, especially for the majority who haven’t played the games and if you’re adapting an action RPG to the screen.

While some want to focus on the action and thrills, it seems like people have forgotten the point of the original story. It’s about the bonds Joel and Eliie make throughout their trip and how different relationships impact how those two get along. The TV show is just able to expand on these stories because it has so much room to do so compared to a console game.

If episodes three and seven were a massive problem for these viewers, can’t wait for the outrage they’ll bring when season two drops. Not only will there be more flashbacks and possible changes, but also more LGBT+ themes.