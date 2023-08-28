‘There is a lot of ground to cover’: ‘Futurama’ producer Claudia Katz discusses newest season’s focus on real-life commentary

Futurama has had a wild ride over the years. It’s been cancelled twice, but like a vampire, it’s just really hard to kill. The latest iteration is on the streaming service Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly, just like the old days on Fox. Producer Claudia Katz, who’s been with the show since its inception, talked about just how producers keep things fresh after all these years.

The show first premiered in March of 1999 with 13 episodes on Fox. It made it to 2003 and the fourth season. It came back six years later in 2009 on Comedy Central and lasted until 2013. Now it’s currently airing season 20 episodes ten years later. What a ride!

The show has always been a sort of commentary on the world around it, and the latest season is no different. It tackles modern contrivances like bitcoin, streaming, the pandemic, etc. Katz told io9 that that’s always been something the show tries to do.

“I think that type of commentary has always been a big part of Futurama. In our 10-year absence, there is a LOT of ground to cover. You’ll see a little more of that this season, but there are also episodes that depart from that. Those are great too.”

That semi focus on the social and political issues of the day is part of what keeps people interested in the show, even after 24 years, Katz said.

“Ultimately, I think the resilience of the show is a combination of great characters, storytelling, humor, and heart.”

It’s also just a really good show with likable characters. The latest season of Futurama is streaming on Hulu.