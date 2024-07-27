‘There is no path forward’: Bravo rebrands ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ after the OG friend group self-destructs

This season of Real Housewives of New Jersey got a lot of criticism from the Bravo fans as toxic drama erupts in the friend group. Due to the tension and negative energy between cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Jenn Fessler, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral, viewers are tired of the repetitive plot line.

Season 14 did have its dramatic moment which was good enough to attract the audience once. But the same old verbal fights, conflicts, and arguments over little things have taken away the essence and enticing nature of the show. Viewers can sense that the friend group is already falling apart, none of the cast members like each other, and thus their personal lives don’t interest them anymore.

Recently, new faces for the cast of Real Housewives of New York City were introduced which was an interesting change to see. Fans expect Bravo to do the same with the New Jersey spinoff and believe that a new cast could improve the desired results for the show production. Andy Cohen, who is a Bravo show host and the executive producer for the Real Housewives franchise, admitted that the RHONJ desperately needed a makeover.

Did Andy Cohen hint at a potential reboot?

During Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, Monday, July 15, 2024 episode, Cohen shared that his team was in favor of introducing a new cast to the audience. As fans were glad to see Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda’s addition this season, it proves that viewers want to see younger, newer faces with untold stories. Cohen hinted at an upcoming announcement similar to the one made for the New York franchise.

“I think it’s time to do what happened withNew York. Bring fresh faces in. We’re gonna figure something out. We are all on the same page about that.”

However, the process of finding new cast members and building the audience’s trust from scratch is a difficult one. It takes time for the show production to know if they can provide a similar experience to the viewers as they did previously. Forming a connection with the audience is a slow process and an unpredictable one where the producers aren’t sure if they will be able to grasp people’s attention the same way.

They also have to prepare for a possible backlash as there will be fans who wouldn’t be too happy if their favorite cast member is removed from the show. Considering all these possibilities in mind, Cohen went ahead with transforming Real Housewives of New York City completely.

In a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter on July 16, 2023, Cohen shared that the process of finding a “diverse and fun” friend group of women was a challenging one. He was looking for a cast that has the potential to be in front of the camera and showcase their vibrant personalities. Cohen also told the interviewer that whether women are friends isn’t an issue as they want the room of possible friendships to stay open on the show. But there will be cast members who have existing friendships.

“We looked at so many people and we met people every way from Sunday before we wound up selecting this group. We took a lot of care in this, and I think it shows in who we actually chose.”

This will be a similar process for the Real Housewives of New Jersey reboot which fans highly anticipate. It seems like the fans have already outgrown the cast and want to see more fresh faces like Danielle and Rachel. For the first time, no season 14 reunion episode will be filmed for the New Jersey spinoff. This decision was made after the Bravo production realized there was no matter to reach a resolution and thus no reason to film a reunion episode.

This is indeed a disappointing update for many fans, but Cohen believes the finale episode would satisfy the audience and make viewers realize why a reunion wasn’t necessary.

So, is the reboot confirmed?

As of now, there is no confirmation as to whether a reboot is confirmed or not. Andy stated there has been no conversation surrounding the next season as they are focusing on season 14 right now.

“We haven’t even started talking about next season. We want this one to end. We’re gonna let it sit and then we will get into it, so that’s where we are with that.”

Previously the cast divide on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac led to a reboot after the previous cast was fired. Let’s see what the future of the next RHONJ will be. An insider source told People Magazine on June 1, 2024, that there have been discussions surrounding the potential reboot. It stated that “all options” are being considered despite no official statement being released.

“A reunion is meant to have resolution and it’s clear in the season final that there is no path forward in that type of setting. So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season. Everything and anything is on the table.”

Twelve episodes in, fans predict this season will lead nowhere as the OG friend group is divided and the cast members take each other’s side which adds to the already existing drama. There is a chance that Real Housewives of New Jersey gets a reboot sooner than viewers think as even after the filming has wrapped up, there is still beef amongst the cast members and unresolved issues.

Fans can watch season 14 exclusively on Bravo every week on Sundays at 8/7c. The upcoming episode 13 is set to air on August 4, 2024. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock TV. Fans can also follow the official Bravo Instagram account to stay updated with what the future of Real Housewives of New Jersey looks like.

