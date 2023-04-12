There’s no replacing Alan Rickman, but a frontrunner for the ‘Harry Potter’ show’s Severus Snape has already emerged

Pre-production of the Harry Potter TV series is in full swing after Wizarding World creator J.K. Rowling approved the project. And while there are talks about who would replace the iconic Harry Potter trio, another thing this show will address is the replacement of Alan Rickman‘s Professor Snape.

Rickman passed away back in 2016 at the age of 69 and his performance was beloved by fans, so it makes sense that for a Harry Potter TV series, the next actor who would take over the role would have some big shoes to fill, mostly because of how movie fans recognize and love the film version of Snape. Plus, we don’t want another “Dumbledore said calmly” situation. There is also the fact that there will be fans who would not let go of Rickman being their “live-action” Snape.

Multiple names were thrown out for potential Snape actors, like Tom Hiddleston, Barry Keoghan, and Keanu Reeves. Even Tom Felton was thrown into the mix despite rumors that he will be playing Lucius Malfoy. But there is one actor that stood out amongst the rest — Adam Driver. That’s right! Mr. Kylo Ren himself is who most fans believe to be the perfect actor to play Severus Snape. Is it because he looks close to Snape in the films? Or do fans actually believe that he’s talented enough for the role?

ADAM DRIVER COMO SNAPE ADAM DRIVER COMO SNAPE ADAM DRIVER COMO SNAPE ADAM DRIVER COMO SNAPE ADAM DRIVER COMO SNAPE ADAM DRIVER COMO SNAPE ADAM DRIVER COMO SNAPE ADAM DRIVER COMO SNAPE ADAM DRIVER COMO SNAPE @hbomax @HBOMaxBR @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/r9xfU2TTIT — sarah stefano (@oliviarogeriobr) April 12, 2023

Even if Driver doesn’t get the role for the TV series, some fans believe that the actor could star in a Severus Snape solo series, where he plays the younger version of the character. Fans have also admitted that a Snape origin story would be much more interesting to watch compared to a Harry Potter reboot.

Already lets play this game



Snape-Adam Driver but better for young Snape spin off

3kids, some 11/12 year olds

Dumbledore-Jude Law

McGonagall-Diane Lane

Our love- Nick Offerman

Molly-Melissa McBride

Arthur-Jerome Flynn

Peeves-Chris Tucker

Ollivander-John Hannah

Cont* 1/2 https://t.co/dGNo6dsVui — jTruenorth (@JTrueNorthgamin) April 12, 2023

On a serious note @hbomax, we don’t need an adaptation of the books, we want young Snape’s backstory and his journey to become Dumbledore’s inside man. Oh, and we want Adam Driver to play Snape. https://t.co/9C0O7gUihX pic.twitter.com/MPnZeCgKX3 — Kieran Doody (@kierandoody) April 12, 2023

At the moment, a cast list has not yet been announced and it’s currently unknown if Driver is interested in the role. The announcement of the Harry Potter TV series has fans divided, mostly due to Rowling getting involved in the series. At the same time, there were numerous calls in the past to produce spin-off series that involve other Harry Potter characters.

The Harry Potter series will be released on HBO Max at a later date, with each season corresponding to each of the seven novels.