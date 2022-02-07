These episodes of ‘Bob’s Burgers’ are too hilarious to skip

There are so many hilarious episodes of Bob’s Burgers, it’s difficult to narrow it down. In fact, Fox has given us more than 200 episodes of the show in total. Bob’s Burgers follows the Belcher family as they work together at a small-time burger joint. Bob is the patriarch of the family, married to a wife, Linda, who he occasionally finds annoying. He’s also the father of three kids who each have their own goofy tendencies. Bob is a serious and straight-laced individual, focused on creating a successful restaurant to take care of his family.

Ironically, his kids and wife never take life as seriously as he does. He raises Tina, a pre-teen-aged girl going through puberty in the most aggressive way possible. She has crushes on boys, awkwardly dances, and does her best to manage her ever-changing emotions. Their second-born is Gene, a boy known for being creative and sort of quirky. He loves to wear a burger costume, and his sense of humor is impeccable. Last but not least is the youngest daughter Louise. Similar to Stewie from Family Guy, she’s the youngest in the family and totally obsessed with scheming and pulling off devious plots. She’s way more mature than her age would suggest and has one too many tricks up her sleeves at all times. These are some of the best episodes of the show so far.

“Topsy” (season 3, episode 16)

When it comes to Louise seeking revenge after she feels she’s been wronged, she truly doesn’t like to let things go. In an episode titled “Topsy,” she goes head-to-head against her substitute science teacher who gives her a hard time at the science fair. The sub won’t let her use her old volcano exhibit, which causes Louise to act out in one of the funniest ways ever. Her act of rebellion is exposing Thomas Edison in front of her classmates. The adults are horrified at her brutal honesty, and it’s absolutely hilarious.

“Bob, Actually” (season 7, episode 9)

A lot of the holiday episodes in Bob’s Burgers focus on Christmas, but “Bob, Actually” focuses on Valentine’s Day instead. Every member of the family embarks on their own adventures during the day dedicated to love. Tina‘s story is especially interesting since she’s suffering from a stomach ache but decides to stay committed to her mission of kissing Jimmy Junior anyway. Bob’s attempt at a romantic moment with Linda goes awry when the dance class he thought he signed up for it turns out to be a hip-hop mother and son class instead.

“The Bleakening” (season 8, episode 6)

“The Bleakening” is a Bob’s Burgers episode that starts out with Linda having a musical dream about providing the perfect Christmas experience to the people living in her town. When she wakes up, she goes above and beyond making sure decorations for the upcoming Christmas party at the restaurant are up to par. After some of her decorations go missing, she believes a mythical Christmas villain might be to blame.

“Glued, Where’s My Bob?” (season 6, episode 19)

BOB’S BURGERS: In the 100th episode of BOB’S BURGERS, Skip Marooch calls to tell Bob that a journalist is coming to the restaurant to write a profile and the whole town gets involved in the “Glued, Where’s My Bob?” 100th and season finale #2 episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, May 22 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. BOB’S BURGERS ™ and © 2016 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CR: FOX

The finale of Season 6 is also the hundredth episode of Bob’s Burgers. It’s an especially awesome episode because Bob receives exciting news that he’ll be featured in a popular food magazine. Unfortunately, he ends up glued to a toilet seat thanks to a prank gone wrong by his youngest daughter Louise. She struggles to admit the truth about her involvement in the glue prank but eventually, she comes clean and apologizes. It happens just in time for him to still get his unexpected feature in the magazine.

“The Equestranauts” (season 4, episode 17)

When Tina attends a special convention, she ends up trading one of her rare collectible toys to a man who tricks her. The convention includes adult men wearing horse costumes, pretty similar to what you’d see in My Little Pony episodes. Instead of taking the messed up trade lying down, Tina and her whole family work together to get the toy back. Bob ultimately end up going undercover to accomplish their plan.

“The Last Gingerbread House on the Left” (season 7, episode 7)

BOB’S BURGERS: Bob gets involved in an intense gingerbread house building competition in the “The Last Gingerbread House on the Left” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Nov. 27 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. BOB’S BURGERS ™ and © 2016 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CR: FOX

“The Last Gingerbread House on the Left” is another awesome holiday episode given to us by Bob’s Burgers show writers. Bob and Linda find themselves stressed out over Christmas plans since they don’t have the funds to do anything extra for their kids. They get invited to a gingerbread house decorating competition with one of the wealthiest men in town, Mr. Fischoeder. There are so many absurdly hilarious moments in this episode, it deserves to be considered one of the best.

“Flu-ouise” (season 7, episode 1)

BOB’S BURGERS: Sick in bed with the flu, Louise spirals into a crazy fever dream in the ÒFlu-ouiseÓ episode of BOBÕS BURGERS airing Sunday, September 25 (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. BOB’S BURGERS ª and © 2016 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CR: FOX

When Louise comes home sick from school with the flu, at first she feels excited to have some time off to hang out at home. Her family does their best to take care of her, but they mess up royally when they destroy her favorite toy on accident. The destruction of Louise’s prized possession causes her to have one of the most psychedelic fever dreams ever about her family. The subject of her dream? Betrayal of course.

“Turkey in a Can” (season 4, episode 5)

BOB’S BURGERS: Determined to have a perfect Thanksgiving, Bob meticulously prepares the family turkey. Then, to his horror, he finds that someone then dumps the turkey in the toilet in an act of Thanksgiving sabotage iin the all-new “Turkey in a Can” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Nov. 24 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. BOB’S BURGERS ™ and © 2013 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Holiday episodes are something Bob’s Burgers show creators do best and “Turkey in a Can,” their Thanksgiving-themed storyline, didn’t miss. Bob’s set on creating the most impressive Thanksgiving dinner ever but after he takes too many allergy pills, he begins sleepwalking and doing crazy things he doesn’t know he’s doing. One of the things he does to ruin Thanksgiving dinner is placing his turkey in the toilet. The reason he makes such a mistake is because he’s imagining the good old days when he was potty training toddler-sized Tina.

“Sexy Dance Healing” (season 6, episode 8)

Tina‘s fighting instructor from Season 4 returns for “Sexy Dance Healing,” in an even more hilarious episode than his first. When Bob first interacted with the dance instructor, he was totally jealous of Tina’s admiration. In this episode, Bob’s able to form a genuine friendship with the instructor instead. Bob struggles to come up with an idea for his trademark “burger of the day” recipe, but by the time the episode comes to an end, the perfect idea flows into his mind.

“Late Afternoon in the Garden of Bob and Louise” (season 5, episode 10)

Bob usually doesn’t have too many interests outside of his burger restaurant, but when he learns he has a spot to plant food in the community garden, he quickly becomes obsessed. His love for his little patch of earth slowly descends into madness and even threatens his relationship with Linda. The problems start when he offers a job to her nemesis in order to maintain his gardening location. Even though there’s trouble in paradise for Bob and Linda’s relationship throughout the majority of this episode, their charmingly sweet dynamic still ends on good terms.