These Iconic Characters Characters Confirmed To Return For X-Men ’97

Fans of the classic ’90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series rejoiced when they heard the show was coming back as X-Men ’97. The new show was announced on Disney+ Day recently and it will premiere sometime in 2023. Now, we’re getting some info on what specific iconic characters are coming back in this new version.

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, recently appeared on the This Week In Marvel podcast and revealed who’s back.

“There will be new faces, and what we can say is that Storm will be back. Jubilee will be back. Gambit will be back. Rogue will be back. Jean Grey will be back. Cyclops will be back (and) Wolverine will be back.”

Other returning characters include Beast, Nightcrawler, and villain Mr. Sinister.

Voice actors include Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Chris Potter (Gambit), Christopher Britton (Mr. Sinister), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler), Call Dodd (Wolverine), Leonore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), and Catherine Disher (Jean Grey).

Alyson Court, who voiced Jubilee in the original, is coming back as well, but she’ll be voicing a different character. An Asian voice actor will instead take over that role.

“This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios,” Winderbaum said. “What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the ‘90s. That iconic style that has its roots in Chris Claremont, and is celebrated in Jim Lee, and then again in ‘The Animated Series.’”

Winderbaum also said that the series was a pleasant memory for many MCU creators.

“Over the years, as we’ve met with so many filmmakers who have come in to pitch on various projects, the touchstone that we hear over and over again is X-Men: The Animated Series,” Winderbaum said.

The original run of the series is currently streaming on Disney+.