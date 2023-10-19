These OG Disney Channel Halloween episodes will spook you back to your childhood

Can you feel it? The crisp, autumn breeze is passing through the wind as the trick-or-treaters gear up for the spookiest time of the year. Yep, you guessed it — it’s Halloween season in full swing. It’s the monumental time of the year where children bob for apples, pick pumpkins, and adults run around frantically trying to assemble pieces of their child’s selected costume for the season. But while those activities are positively enjoyable, the spooky season also presents the time of the year for folks to gather around the sofa to adhere to an onslaught of spooktacular television.

Of course, kids from the ‘90s and 2000s in particular are major fans of traveling down memory lane and binge-watching an eye-popping collection of nostalgic Halloween episodes of their once-favorite television series. With that being said, everybody knows that the OG Disney Channel was one of the best places to encourage supporters to snuggle under the blanket and enjoy some spine-tingling television.

With a strong lineup of must-watch series during the “Monstober” timeframe, the Disney Channel provided a handful of unforgettable episodes which spook us right back to our childhood with each rewatch.

Lizzie McGuire: “Night of the Day of the Dead” (season 1, episode 24)

You’d absolutely be lying if you said you didn’t enjoy watching Hillary Duff making a total goof of herself (in a good way) in Lizzie McGuire back in the early 2000s. Of course, it would actually seem bizarre if one of the best OG Disney shows didn’t have a knockout Halloween special. In the fun-filled episode, Lizzie brilliantly portrays a zombie at a Halloween party while the whole experience perfectly showcases serious Day of the Dead vibes. It’s certainly an episode worth watching.

Wizards of Waverly Place: “Halloween” (season 3, episode 2)

Let’s be honest, could the Disney Channel have possibly had a series about witches without including a spooktacular Halloween episode? I think not. As nostalgic as one episode can possibly get, the series’ infamous witches and warlocks decide to throw a realistic Halloween party by inviting some real-life ghouls and ghosts from beyond the wizarding realm. So if there’s an episode that perfectly depicts the magic of Halloween, then it’s certainly this one.

Hannah Montana: “Torn Between Two Hannahs” (season 1, episode 17)

Everybody makes mistakes, everybody has those days — but for Hannah in one particularly bone-chilling episode, she had a feartastic day. Back in the early 2000s, it was seen as a total sin if an OG Disney show didn’t boast an incredible Halloween episode, so luckily Hannah Montana continued the trend. Considering the special revolves around Miley’s secret double life being exposed, it truly is a scary scene as a whole.

That’s So Raven: “Don’t Have a Cow” (season 2, episode 2)

OK, so remember when I mentioned iconic Disney Halloween episodes? I’d be a complete fool if I didn’t mention the Halloween special from That’s So Raven near the top of this list. With the spine-tingling special centering around Raven and best friend Chelsea accidentally turning themselves into real-life cows while trying to select costumes for a Halloween party. The episode is a perfect glimpse into childhood for folks who watched Raven moo like a cow during a nostalgic spooky season.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: “The Ghost of Suite 613” (season 1, episode 19)

It should hardly come as a major surprise that one of the most iconic staples from the 2000s era of Disney Channel would sit at the top of this list. In the spooktacular Halloween special, Zack and Cody embrace their inner courage by attempting to spend a night in the Tipton Hotel’s most haunted room. In doing so, a whirlwind of chaos, jump scares, and genuinely creepy moments occur — all of which help to make this episode completely nostalgic and unforgettable.