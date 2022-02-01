These shows are just as edgy and entertaining as ‘Good Girls’

The irony of Good Girls is the fact that the characters are far from “good” people; they are constantly breaking the law, dabbling in illegal activity, interacting with unsavory individuals, and getting themselves caught up in serious trouble. The comedy-drama has lasted for four seasons so far and premiered in 2018 with leading actresses Retta, Christina Hendricks, and Mae Whitman.

It can be so easy to binge-watch every episode of Good Girls on Netflix right now since you get hooked after the very first episode. Good Girls revolves around two sisters and their best friend who realize they no longer want to play by the rules when it comes to making money. Since they are all struggling to make ends meet, they figure the best way they can escape their dire circumstances is by stealing money from their local grocery store. Unfortunately for them, nothing is ever as simple as it seems. Just like Good Girls, these other shows perfectly balance comedic timing and engaging drama.

Dead to Me (2019)

One of the biggest reasons Good Girls and Dead to Me are so comparable is the fact that super tight-knit friendships between females are included in both shows. Dead to Me tells the story of a woman who murders another woman’s husband in a hit-and-run accident. Instead of coming clean about her mistake, she decides to secretly befriend the widow without saying a word in order to try and make amends for her lethal mistake. The friendship that develops between the women turns out to be a healing factor for both of them.

Imposters (2017)

In 2017, Imposters premiered and sadly only lasted for two seasons. Plenty of people can agree that the show should have lasted longer. Imposters follows Maddy, a woman who manipulates people into falling in love with her just so she can rob them blind. Over the course of her career in thievery, she makes three different people fall head over heels in love with her before taking everything from them in the dead of night. Those three people collectively decide to come together to confront Maddy on her robberies.

Workin’ Moms (2017)

On Good Girls, all three of the women are mothers doing their best to provide for the children in their lives. Workin’ Moms shares that major detail in common; the series revolves around Kate, a PR executive, and her best friend Anne, a psychiatrist. Struggling with motherhood becomes something that consumes them, nearly pushing them both over the edge. They decide to attend a motherhood group to talk about their feelings. Unfortunately, the group is filled with judgemental individuals that block them from truly healing.

Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce (2014)

Getting divorced isn’t easy for anyone. In both Good Girls and Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, the subject of marriages falling apart is heavily prevalent. In the latter, an author named Abby makes her living through candidly honest self-help books. When her own marriage falls apart, her career comes to a screeching halt. Readers become skeptical and resist trusting her advice since she failed to keep her own marriage afloat. As a result, Abby’s divorce causes everything in her life to change overnight.

Queen of the South (2016)

In Good Girls, the women are constantly breaking the law, and in Queen of the South, laws are broken just as frequently. In Queen of the South, a woman name Teresa falls in love with a member of a drug cartel and hopes their relationship will change her life for the better. When the love of her life gets murdered, Teresa is forced to flee her country and seek refuge in the United States. Instead of being able to easily move on in life, her past continues to haunt her.

Weeds (2005)

By far, Weeds is the best comparison for a Good Girls wannabe. The drama premiered in 2005 and ran for eight successful seasons, telling the story of a woman named Nancy who starts growing and selling marijuana to pay the bills. Her entire business model is totally illegal, but her goal in life is to support her family. Eventually, and inevitably, Nancy becomes a tad bit greedy. Her greed causes her to make mistake after mistake.

Breaking Bad (2008)

Since Good Girls is comparable to Weeds, it would be an obvious comparison to Breaking Bad as well. In Breaking Bad, Walter White has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and wants to leave his family enough money to survive without him. To do so, he gets involved in the illegal trade of crystal meth production and distribution. His skills as a science teacher help him to create one of the purest substances ever seen, which becomes a highly sought-after product. For plenty of deceit, action and suspense, Breaking Bad is a surefire candidate.

A Million Little Things (2018)

A Million Little Things tells several different entertaining stories about a group of adult friends who are trying to move on after someone in their social circle commits suicide. The victim jumps off the balcony of his office building, leaving everyone confused as to why he would do such a thing; the ongoing conflict shares many similarities to Good Girls.

Dollface (2019)

In Good Girls, the bonds of freidnship are as strong as ever, especially since none of the women are willing to snitch on each other and ruin the operation. In Dollface, friendship is a hugely important component as well. The 2019 comedy series has produced two seasons thus far and stars Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, and Shay Mitchell in the leading roles. Dollface follows a young woman who tries to reinvent herself and rediscover who she is after her long-term boyfriend abruptly dumps her.

Grace and Frankie (2015)

The friendship shared between characters in Good Girls is similar to the friendship shared between the main characters in Grace and Frankie. Through thick and thin, the women in these shows are willing to stand by each other and support each other no matter what. In Grace and Frankie, the women may not be breaking any laws, but they are overcoming some of the hardest emotional obstacles ever. They share the burden of their husbands leaving them after years of a secret gay affair.

