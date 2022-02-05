These shows like ‘Jersey Shore’ thrive on partying, fights, and drama

Reality TV show lovers absolutely adore Jersey Shore, first and foremost, because the cast gets involved in some of the craziest and most hilarious antics ever. We’re talking about Jenny Farley a.k.a. JWoww, DJ Pauly D, Mike “The Situation“ Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammy “Sweetheart“ Giancola, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

This group of partiers got together in an awesome summer house on the beachside of the Jersey Shore when they were in their early 20s. They became instant buddies and partied it up for an entire summer. They hooked up with people they met at the club — and sometimes even hooked up with each other. More times than not, they ended up getting into physical altercations and brawls. The cameras caught it all! The show ended up doing so well that even snagged its own spinoff. Here are a few awesome shows that are comparable to Jersey Shore.

Floribama Shore

You can binge-watch Floribama Shore pretty easily since all four seasons are filled with hilarious drama and an awesome cast of young people. After seeing how highly successful Jersey Shore was, MTV decided to rebrand and re-launch with a similar premise in a new city. The name of the game for this show is all about celebrating youth culture and the party lifestyle. Eight young adults get together in one house on the gulf coast of Panama Beach City. They’re experiencing what it feels like to have total freedom for the first time in their lives and having a blast while doing it.

Snooki and JWoww

Snooki and JWoww are two fan favorites from the original Jersey Shore, so it makes sense that they would get their own silly spinoff. In 2012, they were able to land four seasons focusing on their biggest transitional stage in life. Instead of being party girls forever, they become instant roommates experiencing motherhood for the first time. Even though they both bring kids into the world around the same time in Season 1 of the show, they are still willing to go out and have fun every now and then.

Double Shot at Love

Since Snooki and JWoww were able to swing their own spinoff, it was only fair for DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to get the chance to accomplish the same exact thing. In this spinoff show, the two men invite a long list of attractive single women to compete for their love and attention. The women collectively do whatever it takes to get the reality TV stars to fall in love with them. The first episode of this show premiered in 2019 and there have been three seasons so far.

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore follows the same pattern as Jersey Shore and Floribama Shore on the MTV network. It’s clear MTV obviously loved the success of this particular reality TV model and decided to keep it going. In this series, we’re not watching party people from the United States getting into trouble though. This show focuses on young people from the UK living their best lives while getting tanned on the beach and partying it up at nightclubs.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has gone on for five seasons since premiering in 2018. It’s possible for fans to binge-watch the show on Hulu right now if they so choose. The main difference between this spinoff and the original is the fact that Sammy “Sweetheart” Giancola is not part of the cast. She decided to hold back from being on the show to maintain a peaceful state of mind and separate herself from the craziness of the show. The toxic relationship she had in the original series is probably one of the biggest reasons why.

Bad Girls Club

The main reason Bad Girls Club is comparable to Jersey Shore is the show’s abundance of young women getting into intense arguments and fights in nearly every episode. Anyone who’s seen a handful of Jersey Shore episodes knows that the cast members aren’t shy when it comes to standing their ground and putting up a fight whenever necessary — especially Snooki. Bad Girls Club has gone on for 17 seasons starting in 2006.

Buckwild

In 2013, MTV released a reality TV show called Buckwild about college-aged friends living in the mountain state, West Virginia. Their adventurous and carefree lifestyles are documented for each episode of the show. The young people on this show love having small-town mentalities and enjoy the idea of staying in the same place forever without moving anywhere else. They may not be located around any big cities, but they sure know how to party.

Ex on the Beach

Ex on the Beach is another hilariously fun reality TV show to watch that premiered in 2014. Over four seasons of the show, viewers are able to watch reality stars get blindsided by their ex-partners on a gorgeous beachside. They think they’re showing up to compete in a fun new reality TV show, but it turns out their exes really want to confront them face-to-face to discuss reconciliation — or to figure out where the relationship went wrong.

Summer House

Summer House is a reality TV show that premiered in 2017 on Bravo. There have been six seasons so far following the lives of wealthy New Yorkers partying during their summer season to take a break from their stressful city lifestyles. Since the cast members of this show are doing so well financially, it’s easy for them to let loose, party it up, and enjoy fancy brunches whenever they’d like.

The Real World

It wouldn’t be possible for a list of shows similar to Jersey Shore to be complete without mentioning The Real World. The first season of this wildly addictive form of entertainment started in 1992. Since then, it’s gone on for 33 seasons! The award-winning reality show is filled with romantic highs and lows, physical fights, and unforgettable drama between cast members. Since its debut, there have been countless spinoffs, including The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.