One of the most delightful aspects of reality shows, in general, is when something goes wrong, with the unscripted nature of shows like Big Brother having many opportunities for just that. In one example, fans of the CBS series have been noticing how one houseguest, in particular, seems to be causing a major headache for producers.

While Big Brother‘s latest season features a multitude of friendships, alliances, and potential betrayals steadily being formed in these early episodes, the greatest rivalry of all appears to be between houseguest Felicia Cannon and the many microphones she’s destroyed. The real estate agent and Survivor alum and Cirie Fields may have gotten friendly in the latest episode, but the same cannot be said of Felicia’s lavalier mic that captured some of their banter.

One Reddit user on the r/BigBrother subreddit shared a clip of one such incident, claiming it was the fourth microphone Felicia destroyed throughout the course of the show so far.

Another Eagle-eyed fan pointed out that the production team apparently took the initiative of covering up Felicia’s lavalier receiver in order to prevent it from getting inundated with some form of liquid, as seems to be the most persistent source of the damage.

Despite the microphone mishaps, we’re rooting for Felicia to overcome her status of being on the block this week. If for no other reason, her continued presence on the show adds a lot of entertainment value in terms of seeing how she can creatively demolish the audio equipment in the future.