‘They won’t settle for anything but perfection’: ‘Stranger Things’ writers are determined to avoid a certain ‘Game of Thrones’ curse but that may be impossible

The Stranger Things kids are closer to graduating than ever before. After five seasons, business in Hawkins will close down for good.

Recommended Videos

Netflix’s Dungeons & Dragons-inspired coming-of-age series has been a massive hit for all age groups. With its ’80s nostalgia and high-stakes storytelling, there is something for everyone. Ending a show in a satisfying way would be a challenge in any series, but Stranger Things has got its work cut out for it. Any time there is a highly anticipated conclusion to a massively popular series, fans are often let down. There is no bigger example of this than the infamous Game of Thrones finale, which the Stranger Things team is committed to avoiding. ScreenRant recently interviewed editor Dean Zimmerman, who shared his perspective on the finale.

“[The Duffer Brothers’] whole mission is to stick the landing on this final season where, controversially, a lot of people say Game of Thrones did not; they don’t want that, and they won’t settle for anything but perfection.”

Zimmerman went on to promise that the last season of the series is bigger than ever and that fans have a lot to look forward to. But while the Stranger Things editor may exude confidence, this is a wildly difficult benchmark to clear. It may be easy to vilify the ending of Game of Thrones, but with expectations sky-high, it is still no easy task to satisfy a passionate fanbase.

Stranger Things has a tough road ahead

There is no question that Game of Thrones is one of the most disappointing finales in recent memory. Entire plotlines were dropped, build-ups were anticlimactic, and the winner of the Iron Throne was laughable. The most egregious crime was, of course, separating the Starks again. It is also fair to say, however, that impressing everyone is not possible. As hard as it is to admit, Stranger Things has not been a perfect creation thus far.

Everyone discusses the miss that season 2 was, but season 4 had its faults as well. Most of the cast were separated for the entire season, taking away the largest draw of the series. Eddie’s death (Joseph Quinn) was predictable and some would argue, unnecessary. Every season, Stranger Things has introduced in an innocent character only to shamelessly kill them off, likely so they can get away with not hurting any of the main cast. There is also the love triangle of it all that, while popular in many an ’80s movie, is a tired trope for a reason. After multiple seasons of not being together, Steve (Joe Keery) is suddenly in the mix for Nancy’s (Natalia Dyer) heart even though he deserves much better. All of these factors contributed to a shaky season, despite its compelling factors such as Max’s (Sadie Sink) story.

Stranger Things needs to do a lot to pull together a season finale that will deliver on everyone’s hopes. The one thing it has going for it is that it is not so lore-heavy as Game of Thrones. Stranger Things exists in the bubble of a small Indiana town where the world is saved on a day-to-day basis by a ragtag group of teens. There hasn’t been nearly as much build-up and anticipation as with Game of Thrones‘ conclusion. It also doesn’t have the added pressure of the author of the series still not finishing the books. (Come on, George.) Stranger Things is on a smaller scale, and really the only thing that would devastate fans is if something happens to poor, sweet Max. You’ve been warned, Stranger Things. Viewers can catch the final season of the series when it airs on Netflix in 2025.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy