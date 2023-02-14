This absolutely bonkers celeb cover of ‘Let it Be’ is what Gal Gadot wishes her ‘Imagine’ fail had been
The early months of the COVID pandemic were rough on all of us. As we headed into lockdown we canceled plans, said goodbye to the outside world, and faced an uncertain and chaotic future. The rancid cherry on top of this was Gal Gadot‘s famously dreadful Instagram video of celebrities singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’. With a deadly virus running riot around the world, it may not have been the best time to see millionaires singing “Imagine there’s no heaven”.
Now an old video is doing the rounds on social media that shows how to do this concept right. It originates from the Norwegian TV show Gylne tider, in which the presenters traveled around the world to meet their heroes. And, along the way, they got them to record themselves singing The Beatles ‘Let it Be’.
The result must be seen to be believed:
This is by far the strangest group of celebrities we’ve ever seen performing ‘together’ (well, green-screened into the same scene at least). Roger Moore! Columbo! Dolph Lundgren! Carlton! Glenn Close! Tonya Harding! Bergerac! Ricki Lake! Jason Alexander! The bizarre list goes on… though our absolute favorite has to be Laura and Audrey from Twin Peaks showing up.
This video has gone viral in the past, but is now picking up a new audience who – like us – can’t believe what they’re seeing:
Somehow this exists:
Deepfakes got nothing on this:
We consider this an official piece of Twin Peaks canon:
If you’re having a downbeat Valentine’s Day this is the perfect pick-me-up and it put a smile on our face throughout. Will such a collection of celebrities ever team up for one song ever again? Well, let’s just hope it’s these guys doing it and not Gal Gadot.