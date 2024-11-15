‘This actually looks really cool’: Two Harry Potter actors are hosting a baking show and fans are pumped

Harry Potter fans have no shortage of ways to enjoy the series and its stars, and the Food Network’s brand-new competition-style baking series is already thrilling people on social media.

Recommended Videos

Watch Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking on Sling

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is hosted by Potter alum James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), who will be joined by judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youseff — as well as a few “iconic” actors from the films (more on that below)! The show kicks off on the Food Network on Nov. 14 and will run for six episodes.

Each week contestants will have the opportunity to create Harry Potter-themed desserts and show off what they’ve come up with in iconic locations from the films and books, including Platform 9 3/4, The Great Hall, Gringrotts Wizarding Bank, Diagon Alley, the Forbidden Forest, and more. This isn’t what anyone asked for, but fans are excited and curious:

Ok hear me out, this actually looks cool. “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.” Out on Thursday. 🪄

pic.twitter.com/xiECV4wDdm — Eliza (@elizableu) November 11, 2024

Others have called the inclusion of the Phelps twins as “incredible marketing.”

Am I gonna watch wizards of baking just for the phelps twins yes that was incredible marketing — bee™️ (@starkozovasslag) November 10, 2024

A third fan noted that the show is “so niche” and “so me.”

Food Network is coming out with a Harry Potter Wizards of Baking competition show. That is sooooo me. So niche yet so me. Also being hosted by James and Oliver Phelps 🔥🔥🔥. — Ericka Skywalker-Boyega ୨୧ (@ErickaSkywalkrr) November 11, 2024

Here is everything we know about Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking – so far!

What is Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking?

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking is a new competition-style baking show from the Food Network. The show is hosted by Harry Potter stars James and Oliver Phelps, who will guide 9 teams over 6 episodes as they battle it out to be named the winner.

Who is hosting Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking?

James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley in the original Harry Potter films, will host the new show. They will be joined by judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youseff — and according to the Food Network, the four will also be visited by “iconic Harry Potter stars.”

Will the Harry Potter cast be on Wizards of Baking?

In addition to the Phelps brothers, the show will feature appearances from Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

Who are the teams on Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking?

The series will begin with 9 teams, each comprised of two people. The teams are:

Miko Kaw Hok Uy and Chris Teixeira

Kayla Giddings and Yohann Le Bescond

Zoe Burmester and Jordan Pilarski

Jamie Louks and Jessica Lewis

Lisa Altfest and Mitzi Reyes

Kimberly Adams and Ashley Cardona

Conner Strackman and Micahel Russ II

Hemu Basu and Riccardo Menicucci

Elizabeth Rowe and Juan Gutierrez

Is Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking on streaming?

Yes — the new series will stream on Food Network GO, Discovery Plus, and Max. You can watch Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking with your Sling subscription.

Where can I watch Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking?

The show premieres on the Food Network at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. New episodes will air each week.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy