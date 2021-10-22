This Character Made An Easter Egg Appearance In SYFY’s Chucky

One of the most exciting pieces of the new SYFY television series starring ‘good guy’ Chucky is that existing characters in the villain’s realm will have a place in his continuing storyline. That’s right, Chucky is set to feature appearances from everyone from Tiffany and Andy to Kyle, as reported by Bloody Disgusting.

While fans, who were playing close attention, likely caught Andy’s voice in the 1st episode Death by Misadventure — they may have missed another cameo from a Chucky power player.

Chucky’s love interest, Tiffany, played by Jennifer Tilly, also graced our screens in the first episode in a blink-and-you-might-have-missed-it moment. Wearing a red coat and pink scarf around her bleach-blonde hair, Tiffany walks past the frame during the yard sale where Chucky sits, waiting to be taken to his new home by Jake Wheeler.

While fans don’t know quite yet what role she’ll play in the series or the depth that we’ll see her character — we know true love never dies — it can continually be reincarnated as far as Chucky and Tiffany are concerned.

