This ‘Chucky’ star can’t contain their excitement for the killer doll’s second televized outing

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the second season of Don Mancini’s Chucky series will premiere on Syfy and the USA Network. In the weeks and months leading up to the debut episode, the cast has been active on social media to promote the Child’s Play franchise’s televised continuation. Most notably, Jennifer Tilly and Fiona Dourif, daughter of Brad Dourif, the voice of Chucky, have shared trailers, posters, clips and behind-the-scenes images to rouse audiences before the long-anticipated release.

In particular, Jennifer Tilly, the talent behind Tiffany Valentine, tends to be more consistent on Instagram and Twitter than anyone else. Tilly’s more recent posts include snapshots of herself — in full makeup and costume — inside and outside of “Hope Diner.” The 64-year-old Canadian-American, who has embodied Tiffany Valentine for almost 25 years since 1998’s Bride of Chucky, additionally shared candid images of photoshoots and before that, exclusive clips from Chucky.

Her latest Instagram post, which features a blurry image of Tilly smoking a cigarette, communicates the actress’ impatience for the Chucky 2 premiere, which, at the time, was still two days away. Now, audiences have even less of a wait, even after an excruciating hiatus since Oct. 12, 2021, when the Cult of Chucky (2017) sequel aired “Death by Misadventure.”

When we last left Chucky, a truckload of Chucky dolls had been hijacked by Andy Barclay, who was being held at gunpoint by Tiffany Valentine’s doll form. Meanwhile, Jake, Lexy and Devon visited Junior Wheeler’s grave following his devastating death at the hands of Chucky and human Tiffany — convinced that she’s in love with her — had performed several limp amputations on Nica Pierce out of fear for what would happen if Chucky possessed the latter’s body again.

Hopefully, Jennifer Tilly can resist the urge to maim anyone else before Chucky returns in “Halloween II” on Wednesday, Oct. 5.