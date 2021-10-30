This Chucky Star Reveals Why He’s Never Seen The Child’s Play Movies

Zackary Arthur, the star of the television series Chucky, disclosed during a recent interview with Collider why he wasn’t allowed to see any Child’s Play films.

Chucky is a television series that is based on the widely popular Child’s Play franchise. It follows a bullied teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur) that buys a Chucky doll at a yard sale. Almost immediately following the purchase, the Chucky doll, possessed by the serial killer’s spirit named Charles Lee Ray, brings chaos to Wheeler’s life. In addition to the killings, the show also touched points on the origin story of Charles Lee Ray. Chucky also stars Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Teo Briones, Devon Sawa, and Brad Dourif.

Arthur told the publication that although he didn’t get to watch the films growing up because his parent didn’t allow him to he found it “surreal” to be playing on the show.

“I don’t think there’s a single person you could ask on the street, who doesn’t know who Chucky is. Growing up, my parents didn’t want me watching rated R movies, or anything like that, so I never really got to watch it. I thought that the kids who watched Chucky movies were the cool kids, so it just makes it so much more surreal to be on the show now.”

Chucky currently airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on USA Network.