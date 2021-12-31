This HBO show’s latest season has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

HBO’s Insecure was well-received by fans and critics alike, with the show’s fifth and final season that premiered back in October obtaining a 100% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Showrunner Prentice Penny even took notice of the overall achievement the series has accomplished, taking to Twitter and retweeting Rotten Tomatoes overall score of 97% with a GIF of comedian Desi Banks cheering, which you can check out below.

HBO

The series follows the lives of best friends Issa Dee (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as they navigate through life in Los Angeles, California. Throughout the entire run, the pair experience the highs and lows of their professional and romantic lives. In Season 5, even though Issa is still finding her footing, she’s a bit more comfortable in who she is to share her genuine feelings about the meaning of friendship, love, and self-worth.

Insecure also stars Jay Ellis, Lisa Joyce, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Y’lan Noel, Alexander Hodge, Kendrick Sampson, Leonard Robinson, and Courtney Taylor, while this season’s special guests included Tyra Banks, who played Inglewood’s mayor, and Lela Rochon from 90s classic Waiting to Exhale portrayed Jackie one of the characters’ mother.

Keke Palmer, who also guest-starred in the show’s final season, ultimately got the part of Condola Hayes’ sister, a name everyone grew to despise, including Palmer herself. During the season four finale last year, Keke tweeted out how she wanted to kick Condola’s butt for announcing her pregnancy after Lawrence and Issa planned on reconciling. Following her tweet, she was ultimately cast in the role of Kira.