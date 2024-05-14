‘THIS IS A NIGHTMARE’: ‘The Traitors’ season 3 might feature a controversial ‘Survivor’ star no one is happy about

The Traitors has made waves ever since its release in the United States — being nominated for a Critics’ Choice Real TV Award, a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award, a MTV Movie & TV Award and a TCA Award in 2023, as well as taking home a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program — leaving fans of the franchise with dozens and dozens of burning questions.

When will season 3 of The Traitors premiere on Peacock?

Where will season 3 of The Traitors film?

Who will be a part of season 3 of The Traitors?

For those who are unfamiliar, The Traitors is described as a “nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game” by Peacock, bringing fan favorite reality television stars together to fight for a massive cash prize in “the ultimate murder mystery game.” With individuals from Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge and more being a part of the beloved competition series, the cast is always a 10 out of 10, but the forthcoming season might be a different story.

While Survivor legends like Cirie Fields, Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine and more have been a part of The Traitors in the past, a not-so popular Survivor castaway seems to be in the running for season 3. Who is said castaway, and what makes fans believe that he will grace our television screens once again? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Carson Garrett is allegedly a part of The Traitors season 3

If they put this DORK on Traitors over LEGENDARY Survivor players 🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅🍅



NOBODY knows who that man is apart from the current Survivor fans. https://t.co/ykCqZeyP6w — GamerVev (@GamerVev) May 12, 2024

@GamerVev — an X (formerly known as Twitter) user known for giving spoilers about fan favorite competition shows, notably The Challenge — teased that Survivor 44 star Carson Garrett might be a part of The Traitors season 3, due to the fact that he has been connecting with various former contestants via social media. In a series of screenshots, Carson appears to be newfound friends with Phaedra Parks, Kate Chastain, Dan Gheesling and more from The Traitors season 2, as well as the host of the hit competition show himself: Alan Cumming. While this could be coincidental — he could have started streaming the series via Peacock and wanted to connect with some of his favorite contestants, harmlessly — this was enough to raise a red flag for fans of The Traitors, begging for Carson to NOT be a part of the show’s third season.

“He’s literally unbearable.” “Omg please be murdered/banished first.” “Please do everything you can to rally the actual cast against him?! THIS IS A NIGHTMARE” “A scammers gonna scam. Now he scammed his way into the list of Traitors. Who knows?”

Why is Carson Garrett so controversial?

While Carson was a fan favorite on Survivor 44, he has found himself wrapped up in some post-show controversy, making him a rather polarizing person within the reality television world as of late. Known for memorizing classic puzzles before his Survivor stint — even 3D printing some of them himself in an attempt to practice before heading to Fiji — it looks like his puzzle prowess has gotten him in some hot water, starting his own puzzle business that scams small business owners via Etsy. Copying their puzzles to a T, companies like Outplay Puzzles have spoken out about the castaway and his character, proving that the 22-year-old has a shady side.

“I met Carson in person a few months ago and he had no plans of starting a store or a podcast. He was discussing a promotion plan for the Survivor puzzle Etsy stores he bought from when preparing for the show and received free products from multiple of us to share online. Fast forward a few months and he’s opening his own store, he’s selling the same puzzles and he blocked the contacts of anyone affiliated with our stores… I wouldn’t be surprised if someone with actual power in the Survivor community, be it Jeff Probst or CBS, called him out on this and got him to stop.”

Letting his true colors shine post-show, individuals who loved Carson on Survivor 44 naturally started to distance themselves from the castaway. Because of this, people were not thrilled (to say the least) that he is rumored to be on The Traitors season 3, but as always, nothing is confirmed until the hit competition show releases its official cast list. Needless to say, our fingers are crossed that Carson is NOT a part of it, but we will be keeping up with The Traitors via social media for all of the updates nonetheless.

