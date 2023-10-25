‘This is beautiful to see’: Katurah Topps of ‘Survivor 45’ shares which castaway she thinks is ‘so sexy’

While we have yet to see Katurah Topps‘ peronality shine on Survivor 45 thus far (aside from the fact that she cannot stand her tribemate, Bruce Perrault), we discovered something about her that all Survivor superfans can resonate with.

She thinks “Boston” Rob Mariano is one good looking guy, and we seriously could not agree more!

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 35-year-old deemed Rob to be her all time favorite Survivor player, praising not only his strong strategy and leadership style, but also his oh-so attractive appearance. Appearing on five different seasons of the beloved competition series (not counting his role as a mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols alongside Sandra Diaz-Twine), the 47-year-old has proven time and time again that he is the perfect combination of brains, brawn, and beauty.

Keep scrolling to see what Katurah had to say about arguably the biggest hunk in Survivor history…

As mentioned previously, Katurah named Rob as her all time favorite castaway, however, with the caveat of his earlier seasons only. “Nothing recent. Definitely not Boston Rob in Winners at War,” she explained, before diving into what she admires about him as a whole.

“He was first so sexy,” she gushed, sharing a giggle with the camera. “I mean, literally that was one of the reasons when I was watching Survivor, I was like, ‘What’s the earliest season Boston Rob played in?’ and I literally went back to season four just to watch young Boston Rob, because I was like, ‘Okay, this is beautiful to see'” — any Survivor superfan knows exactly what she’s talking about!

To follow this statement, Katurah pushed her crush to the side, commenting strictly about Rob’s “cult-like and unhealthy” gameplay.

“His leadership style, obviously it was a little like cult-like and unhealthy, but he did it in a way where people didn’t realize they were being led to slaughter until they were already there, and you know, I kind of liked that idea of just like slowly coaxing people where they just feel like they want to follow you. They just feel like they just need to follow you, and then, you know, you execute however you need to,” she explained.

The civil rights attorney then clarified why she likes the earlier version of Rob significantly more than the version we saw in 2020.

She spilled, “I think later, in Winners at War, I think he tried to do that and he just did it too rough and too aggressively, and so I have to add the caveat.”

To see how the remainder of Katurah Topps’ journey plays out, and to see if she finds her very own “Boston” Rob Mariano on the beach, catch brand new episodes of Survivor 45 every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.