Just two days remain until Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney Plus and Marvel is pulling out all the stops to get MCU fans hyped for Iman Vellani’s on-screen debut. In anticipation of Kamala Khan’s official initiation into the MCU, Marvel has enlisted the help of @BossLogic on Twitter, collaborating with the established artist to create one of the official Ms. Marvel posters. “Boss Logic” is a member of Lineage Studios, a collection of artists that provides creative services, such as officially licensed pins, prints, props and more.

“Boss Logic” revealed the kick-ass poster on Twitter, captioning the artwork, “Finally dropping my official collaboration with @MarvelAUNZ for #MsMarvel starts streaming June 8 on #DisneyPlus.” In the poster, we see 16-year-old Kamala Khan unleashing the full force of her polymorphic powers to destroy a surrounding structure. Bathed in a purple-pink fluorescent light, Khan shows off her superhero costume and enlarged fists, shimmering with a transparent cosmic glow.

The Ms. Marvel miniseries was created by British-Pakistani screenwriter Bisha K. Ali and sees Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah leading the directing team. Alongside Vellani as Khan, Ms. Marvel stars Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Kamala’s best friend; Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Kamala’s close friend; Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Kamala’s mother and Yusuf’s wife; Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Kamala’s father and Muneeba’s husband; Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan, Kamala’s older brother and Tyesha’s husband; and Rish Shah as Kamran, a boy Kamala has a crush on.

In Ms. Marvel, Khan gains the ability to harness cosmic energy and create constructs from a magical bangle, which differs from her origin in the comics, wherein Kamala is inhuman and gains superpowers after exposure to Terrigen Mist, which transforms her into a “polymorph.” Born and raised in Jersey City, Kamala Khan goes from being an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with a special affinity for superheroes to a full-fledged superhero in her own right.

See Kamala Khan in action when Ms. Marvel premieres June 8 on Disney Plus.