‘This lady just screamed in my face’: Jessica Gunning reveals the priceless reaction she got from a mortified ‘Baby Reindeer’ viewer

While most fan reactions have been positive, this one was a little... different.
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 9, 2024 09:12 am

Netflix phenomenon Baby Reindeer continues to take the entertainment world by storm. The British black comedy-drama series depicts an aspiring comedian stalked by a woman he met in the bar he tends. Rave reviews keep coming in for it. It’s a juggernaut that won’t be stopped.

The show’s stars, Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, appeared on the June 6 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pair charmed the audience and came across brilliantly, sharing experiences about their careers, their work on Baby Reindeer, and their experiences with viewers since the show aired.

The funniest story about a viewer’s reaction was arguably from Gunning, who explained what happened when she walked around a corner and came face to face with one.

How did the Baby Reindeer fan react to Jessica Gunning?

When Fallon asked Gunning how people had reacted to her since the show aired, she told a story about how a woman screamed in her face.

“In her defense, she’d just finished episode 7, turned off her TV, opened her door, and I was there.”

Fallon responded, “yeah, that would scare me a little bit, too.” Well, we wholeheartedly agree — we are still trying to get her haunting laugh out of our heads.

The actress found the whole thing funny and laughed heartily while recollecting the experience. Both she and Gadd have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from viewers and critics about their performances in Baby Reindeer.

The fans have not been the only ones who have found Gunning’s portrayal of the not-so-fictional Martha chillingly accurate. The self-proclaimed real-life stalker aka Fiona Harvey has also sued Netflix for creating a character so eerily similar to her that decoding Martha’s true identity became child’s play for the internet sleuth.

The captivating but controversial Baby Reindeer is available to watch on Netflix.

