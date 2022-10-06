This long-running crime drama continues to beat all its competitors and claims Fox’s number one streaming show

The results are in and 9-1-1 has taken the top spot as Fox’s number one show on streaming. The series stars Angela Bassett (Black Panther) as field sergeant Athena Grant and Peter Krause (Parenthood) as fire department captain Bobby Nash, and it’s been one of Fox’s biggest successes since it premiered back in 2018.

A report from Variety confirmed that 9-1-1‘s sixth season premiere on Sept. 19 raked in an impressive 4.8 million viewers. It was the most-watched entertainment program of the night excluding sports or news. The episode, titled, “Let the Games Begin”, was the most-watched and most-streamed entertainment telecast since its season five finale aired in May. Fox has said that 2.1 million viewers watched on Hulu and Fox Now over a 6-day window and the Live + 7 data points to 7.5 million viewers for the episode.

Fox’s other dramas Monarch and The Cleaning Lady both performed admirably with viewership doubling after one week of multiplatform viewing. Monarch premiered on Sept. 11, and the Live + Same Day data for episode 2 accumulated 1.7 million total viewers, and that number has grown to 3.7 million after seven days of viewing on digital platforms. To date, Fox says that Monarch has reached 18.7 million viewers across platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

The Cleaning Lady came back for its second season on Sept 21 and hit 2.4 million viewers. After one week of multiplatform viewing, the episode rose to Live + 7 data, 4.8 million total viewers have watched it.

Bassett is executive producer of 9-1-1 and the spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe, which is going into its fourth season premiering Jan. 2, 2023. She’ll next be seen in the MCU’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever where she plays Queen Ramonda, a woman trying to maintain the Wakanda Kingdom and cope with her son’s death.