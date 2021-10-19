This Marvel Show Is Enjoying A Sudden Resurgence On Disney Plus

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was launched in 2013 with much fanfare as a new and vital link in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We were told that the show’s story would impact the films (and vice versa), with most fans anticipating (at minimum) a couple of cameos from some of the Avengers.

What we got was a middling sci-fi show that never felt particularly connected to the MCU at large. The movie connections were limited to the character of Agent Coulson, and with very brief appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Alexander, and Cobie Smulders.

Admittedly, the show got a shot in the arm when Gabriel Luna’s Ghost Rider showed up, but for most, it was too little, too late and the final season passed without much comment last year.

But now it’s getting a moment in the spotlight on Disney Plus, where it’s slowly climbing up the streaming charts in the countries it’s available in. This doesn’t include the United States sadly due to licensing agreements, but FlixPatrol’s data suggests it’s doing well in South America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

Now that the ‘Marvel TV’ project is dead and buried, the baton has been picked up by the more successful Marvel Studios Disney Plus shows. These feature the actors and characters loved by cinematic audiences and actually live up to the promise of being connected to the movies.

Even so, it’s nice to see Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. getting some attention. Let’s hope the full run is brought over to the domestic Disney Plus lineup soon.