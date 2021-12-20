Marvel Studio’s Hawkeye debuted its first two episodes on Nov. 24 and following the release of five initial character posters — Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfield as Kate Bishop, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, Fra Fee as Kazi — two more followed last week for Vera Farmiga’s Eleanor Bishop and Tony Dalton’s Jack Duquesne.

This morning, the Hawkeye Twitter account released one more poster featuring a long-awaited character; Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova in all her glory — the fan-favorite newcomer as seen in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow.

Yelena Belova is back and she's on a mission. Episode five of Marvel Studios’ #Hawkeye is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #YelenaBelova pic.twitter.com/8dDWig7e1i — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) December 20, 2021

Belova, the adoptive sister of full-time Avenger Natasha Romanoff, appeared in Hawkeye Episode 4, “Partners, Am I Right?,” as a one-woman army on a mission to assassinate Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. Her involvement in the Disney Plus exclusive series was teased in the post-credits scene of Black Widow, wherein she visits Romanoff’s grave and meets Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) — the woman who recruits her to hunt down Barton.

Even before today’s gift, Hawkeye and Black Widow fans were crying out for the Yelena Belova character poster, especially as almost two weeks have already passed since Florence Pugh’s deadly assassin had already made her debut. Better late than never, as the saying goes.

Hawkeye‘s final episode airs this Wednesday, Dec. 22nd on Disney Plus.