This new special will tell you everything there is to know about ‘Ms. Marvel’

Ms. Marvel is one of the most hotly anticipated Disney Plus Marvel TV shows, and we only have a few days until its arrival. However, some people may not be as familiar with the character as they have been with previous Marvel heroes, especially as Kamala Khan is one of the more recent Marvel heroines, only making her debut in 2014.

Thankfully, Disney Plus has come to the rescue with a new short film that teaches new fans about Ms. Marvel and gives long-time fans a look behind the scenes at the production of the new series.

Prepare for Kamala Khan’s arrival with “A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel”, an Original special, now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/MDZBsaHxks — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 1, 2022

A Fan’s Guide To Ms. Marvel launched on Disney Plus today. This four-minute streaming documentary is exclusive to Disney Plus, and promises to cover the character’s history and the show’s production.

“A documentary short that gives you an exclusive look behind the groundbreaking original series, Ms. Marvel, from its comic book origins to its development and production as Marvel Studios’ next hit series on Disney+. It features interviews with its award-winning filmmaking team and the show’s captivating star, newcomer Iman Vellani.”

The show features some exclusive interviews with the show’s cast and crew, including the show’s star Iman Vellani. There is also new footage giving viewers an early preview of a couple of scenes, including one set at the reference-packed AvengerCon, letting viewers see more of Matt Lintz’s character, Bruno.

The behind-the-scenes elements include a discussion of how Marvel worked to make Ms. Marvel their next big show and how they approached the now-beloved comics that laid the foundations of the Kamala Khan character.

Ms. Marvel debuts on June 8 on Disney Plus, making A Fan’s Guide To Ms. Marvel the perfect way to hype yourself up or refamiliarize yourself with the character.