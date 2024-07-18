This new ‘The Boys’ antagonist did way more damage than they should have

Warning: Spoilers for the season four finale of The Boys to follow.

The penultimate season of The Boys has drawn to a close as of today, and it’s safe to say that never before in the show’s history has a finale so explosively teed up the conflict to end all conflicts.

Indeed, with Victoria Neuman dead and Robert Singer seized, the road has been paved for Homelander to step in and declare martial law, enlisting countless Supes from across the country as his heinous task force. And with Frenchie, Kimiko, Hughie, and Mother’s Milk having all been nabbed by this new world order already, it’s up to Annie, Butcher, and possibly a certain sect of Godolkin students to turn these unprecedented tables.

Suffice to say that our protagonists need as few headaches as possible now, so it’s a good thing they’ve already dispatched Sage’s assassin; the mysterious shapeshifting Supe that dealt a pretty fatal blow to the gang’s campaign, and subsequently made them (unsuccessfully) play defense, as Mother’s Milk put it.

Who is the shapeshifter in The Boys?

We never actually learn the true identity of the shapeshifter prior to their death, likely because they themselves — as alluded to in their conversations with Annie, who they capture and copy at one point — don’t quite remember who they are or what they look like anymore.

They take four different forms over the course of the show; first as a shady man that A-Train sees having an intense conversation with Sage, second as the woman (pictured above) who Hughie and Annie encounter when they break into the shapeshifter’s apartment to steal the documents that Sage gave to the shapeshifter earlier. Later, they take the form of another woman in order to bait Annie into a trap, and their final form is that of Annie herself, whose identity they use to compromise the intel that the Boys had on Victoria Neuman (the aforementioned fatal blow), and to attempt murder on Singer; a scheme thwarted by the real Annie.

It was a tough break they dealt the team, to be sure, but at least the shapeshifter is a thing of the past now. Unfortunately, so is democracy, and we’ll all get to see how this horrifying turn of events plays out in the fifth and final season of The Boys. But until then, seasons one through four are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

