This Streaming Crime Thriller Has 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re looking for a great crime movie to watch on Netflix this week, we’ve got you covered. A thriller starring King Orba, Shelly Long, Eden Brolin, James Paxton, and Hopper Penn called The Cleaner is a must-watch with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The synopsis for The Cleaner is as follows:

“When middle-aged house cleaner Buck Enderly takes on an eccentric new client, he gets roped into locating her estranged son. Buck tracks down the disturbed young man but in another twist of fate becomes an accomplice to a violent crime. Buck must then decide whether to hide the truth from his family or come clean with everyone and move on with his life.

Critics and reviewers of the show call it compelling, entertaining, relatable in terms of characters. The trailer seems to highlight a man having trouble finding and keeping steady work due to circumstances in his life. When a suggestion is made that a neighbor may need a housekeeper, Orba’s character Buck gets more than he bargained for.

He soon finds out he’s not being asked to be a cleaner at all. He’s being asked to find a missing person, and in that search, he’ll come across highs and lows, unlike anything he’s ever experienced before.

You can watch The Cleaner via Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play.