Tiger King Star Says New Episode Is Coming Next Week To Netflix

A new episode of the Netflix docuseries sensation, Tiger King, is coming very soon. At least, that’s what one of the stars of the show is saying.

Jeff Lowe, who takes over Joe Exotic’s big cat park halfway through the series, made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday. The video was posted (randomly) by Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner, who’s a fan of the show.

“Netflix is adding one more episode,” said Lowe in the clip. “It will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow.”

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

There are two kinds of characters on Tiger King, colorful and mysterious. Lowe certainly falls into the latter and appears in the second half of the series as a buyer of the Oklahoma zoo after Exotic begins to have money troubles due to legal battles with rival big cat owner, Carole Baskin.

Lowe dresses like Bret Michaels, rents limos in Vegas with animals as an attraction onboard and isn’t afraid to flaunt his money. Although, he’s apparently also going through financial problems.

He plays a key role in Exotic’s incarceration as well and by the end of the series, sort of gets off scot-free. So while I’d take anything he says with a grain of salt, he’s apparently not afraid to be put in front of the cameras again. Unlike Baskin and another big cat owner, Doc Antle, who were less than thrilled about their portrayals in the series.

Tiger King debuted last month and instantly became the most talked about show on any platform. It’s the sort of can’t-look-away series where you kind of feel guilty watching it, but can’t believe what you’re witnessing.

Producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are already teasing a follow up as well. They apparently have much more footage leftover from the first season and can go in any number of directions with all of the various characters on the show. But the time to release anything new is certainly now, while we’re all stuck in our homes and eager for more Tiger King.