‘Tiger King’ reptile dealer Jeff Johnson dead by suicide

A reptile dealer who appeared on the popular Netflix show Tiger King has died by suicide, according to police.

Jeff Johnson was 58 and appeared in episode four of the show’s first season, where he talked about animal rights activist and Joe Exotic nemesis Carole Baskin.

Johnson reportedly had an argument with his wife in September and took out a glock in the garage while he was arguing with her. He shot himself in the head with his kids in the house, police said.

He did not have any reported mental illnesses.

When police arrived on the scene after his wife called 911, he still had a pulse. He died on the way to the hospital on Sept. 8.

Zookeeper and show favorite Erik Cowie also died around the same time on Sept. 3. He passed from alcohol abuse in his apartment in New York, police said.

Tiger King was a global sensation when it premiered on March 20, 2020. It followed the story of Joe Exotic, a convicted felon currently serving 22 years in prison for trying to hire men to murder Baskin.

Earlier this week, the blond, mulleted zookeeper-turned-assassin-recruiter was transferred to a medical facility for inmates after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and a host of other issues.

Netflix released Tiger King 2 on Nov. 17 and Exotic’s lawyer John Phillips said that Exotic has “no access to be able to watch Netflix and has been in COVID quarantine after transferring prisons,” so he wasn’t able to watch it. “We hope to have access to him soon,” Phillips said.

More than 34.3 million people watched the first season of the show within its first ten days of release. The second season of the show covers the popular zookeeper’s prison sentence and dives deeper into the disappearance of Don Lewis, Baskin’s former husband.

You can watch Tiger King 2 now on Netflix.