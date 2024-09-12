Tigerlily from ’90 Day Fiance’s real name, confirmed

Unsurprisingly, among 90 Day Fiancé fans, Tigerlily’s name has sparked much curiosity. The fan favorite cast member’s intriguing personality and unique name have kept her quite famous as well. Tigerlily’s ethnic background, as well as the story behind her name are no secret, and Tigerlily has openly discussed these on social media.

Recommended Videos

What is Tigerlily’s real name?

During an Instagram Q&A session, Tigerlily revealed that she was “half-Japanese,” as her mother is Japanese, and her father is of Austrian and Native American descent. When asked about her unusual name, Tigerlily confirmed that it is indeed her legal name. Although she was originally named Mariko, a Japanese name, she chose to change it.

She gave three reasons for her decision: one being that she discovered that it had a derogatory meaning in another language. The decision was also influenced by a tragic personal event. She shared that the person who originally named her had poisoned, killed, and stolen someone she deeply cared about, prompting her to leave her former name behind. Finally, she shared, “Reason 3: I’m all about freedom and think we should pick our own names.”

Catching up with Tigerlily

Tigerlily is a single mother of two from Frisco, Texas. Before her debut on the show, she was married to a man named Darren, the CEO of Tidel, with whom she had two sons. Their marriage ended after a lengthy four-year divorce process. Tigerlily, who is a professional handwriting expert, later met Adnan Abdelfattah, a much younger model from Amman, Jordan, just a few months before 90 Day Fiancé began filming. Their whirlwind romance led Tigerlily to Jordan with plans to marry Adnan upon their first in-person meeting.

Adnan, being a Muslim, had certain expectations and guidelines for their relationship, which Tigerlily adhered to. Despite the 18-year age gap and cultural differences, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Jordan, and Adnan has since joined her in the U.S. Tigerlily has expressed no regrets about her decision.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy