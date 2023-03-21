Tim Roth shares his thoughts on a potential MCU future for Abomination

The age of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was certainly an interesting time for the Marvel Cinematic Universe; not only were Multiverse Saga criticisms at an all-time high thanks to the lackluster reception of Thor: Love and Thunder getting compounded by Marvel’s deeply polarizing legal comedy, but we all bore the strain of getting caught between some of the most heinous MCU trolls to date and one of the worst season finales that Marvel may ever put out.

The show certainly wasn’t without its undisputed highlights, and one such benefactor was Tim Roth‘s return as Emil Blonsky, who previously appeared in a cameo role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but hadn’t had a proper speaking role since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

To say that the character has rebranded is an understatement; though it’s the same Roth we loved back in 2008, it certainly isn’t the same Blonsky, who wielded a charming cheerfulness during his She-Hulk turn; one that made him a surefire scene-stealer at every turn.

It doesn’t look like the end of the road for Blonsky, who was taken to Kamar-Taj by Wong during the mid-credits scene of the finale, and Roth is all too happy about it. In an interview with ScreenRant, Roth revealed that while he hasn’t been contacted for any future projects as of late, he stands at Marvel’s beck and call if it means more time in Emil’s shoes.

“I have no idea if they have anything planned. I’d be very happy to drop right into Deadpool. I would love that! I enjoyed [She-Hulk: Attorney at Law], I was very surprised when they came along, and I definitely enjoyed it, so wherever they take me, it’s fine, as long as you get to play.”

Indeed, it’s hard to say exactly when we’ll be seeing Abomination again, especially given his unusual current presence at the sorcerer-heavy Kamar-Taj, but with Roth’s unwavering enthusiasm and Abomination certainly being taken there for some reason, it’s a safe bet that he’ll return.