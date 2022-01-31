Time is broken in new ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 2 teaser

A thrilling new promo for Star Trek: Picard season two teases Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc and his crew finding themselves in a broken timeline thanks to the return of reality-warping trickster Q (John de Lancie). Yes, Picard and one of his iconic foes are facing off once again, for the first time since almost 30 years ago in 1994’s The Next Generation series finale.

While the season’s first trailer went for a poignant, nostalgic tone, this new teaser promises action and excitement. “The future has been altered,” says Picard. “And I’m here to save the entire galaxy.” Various high-octance shots of the La Sirena crew being heroes follow, promising more from Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Agnes Jurati (Allison Pill), Elnor (Evan Evagora), Soji (Isa Briones), and Chris Rios (Santiago Cabrera).

And don’t forget that Picard’s other great nemesis, the Borg Queen, is also involved in this season somehow. Another glimpse of the cyborg monarch, now played by Runaways actress Anne Wersching, is featured in the teaser. But the real conflict this year is between Picard and Q. “You really don’t understand who you’re dealing with,” Jean-Luc tells him. It seems that his new android body has made him a little cocky. Check out the promo via the tweet below:

There’s no room in this teaser for season two’s other big returning star, Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan, but we already got a taste of the El-Aurian’s touching reunion with Picard in the previous trailer. As for the exact nature of this new timeline, Q seems to have established a dystopian future ruled by a more militant Federation. The story will see Jean-Luc and company travel back in time to 2024, which must be the point of divergence.

Star Trek: Picard premieres its second — and penultimate — season on Paramount Plus this March 3.