‘Titans’ fans are fuming over Nightwing’s refusal to see what’s right in front of his face

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Titans season four, episode four, “Super Super Mart”.

Brenton Thwaites plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing in Titans, a qualified detective with impressive martial arts skills, but he keeps making the same mistake repeatedly and fans aren’t having it.

In season four, episode four, “Super Super Mart,” the Titans go to the base of the former cult known as the Organization, which has now been turned into a superstore. The team’s trying to find out why May Bennet/Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) wants Sebastian Sanger (Joseph Morgan) and what his connection is to all of these strange occurrences. They check out the basement prison with mysterious symbols all around the room, and Kory Anders/Starfire (Anna Diop) picks up a cryptic book with fairytale drawings in it. The book depicts Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft) as Trigon’s child and Kory herself laying dead on the ground. Dick, however, thinks it’s all just a fairytale, and like the Titans, the fans disagree with him.

Here are some reactions to Dick choosing to ignore the very obvious facts.

dick has one more time to be dismissive about this prophecy like this isn’t a joke THIS IS REAL LIFE #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/hZqBQyDqSa — ceo of kory (@korysverse) November 17, 2022

A blood moon is hanging in the sky and Starfire had a dream where she heard a Tamaranean song with a message about her true fight beginning when the blood moon is full. Now is not the time to be doubting these things.

Dick dismissing Kory’s prophecy not just once but twice like boy do you want to die #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/ns9E9z88JQ — 𝐹𝒶𝒾𝓏𝒶 | 𝒟𝒾𝒸𝓀𝒦🍩𝓇𝓎 𝐸𝓇𝒶 (@brownskingirl37) November 17, 2022

After Kory tells Dick about her dream, she puts together that the creepy book details the prophecy, and he still won’t accept it.

i don’t know how dick could say it’s “just a fairytale” when this is quite literally koriand’r word for word bar for bar on the page he is so fucking stupid #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/MMYl9VEOSa — eni anders-logan (@korysororo) November 17, 2022

The illustrations in the book look very much like Kory. It seems like more effort to dismiss the correlations.

Dick’s stubbornness would be enough to annoy anyone at this point.

Oh he is pissing me off! 😭

But I think Dick ignores all the "destiny" signs coz he is scared of what might be coming. He wants to believe that his family is safe!

I'm loving the destiny storyline. Bring on the next episode! 🎈#DCTitans #DickKory pic.twitter.com/UdVkQfONkN — Luthien 🦇🐈‍⬛ (@luthien79) November 17, 2022

Dick’s reaction to all this could be because he doesn’t want to believe that his friends are destined to die, especially Starfire.

To be fair, there’s a lot on Dick’s plate this season. People have been murdered in occult rituals, Mother Mayhem has already defeated the Titans before, Raven’s lost her powers, and they had to hire the criminal sorceress Jinx to help with their magic deficit. He’s more interested in staying focused and winning rather than getting distracted by what’s prophesied to happen. Still, these clues could help the Titans understand how to stop it from happening.

Titans is available to stream on HBO Max.