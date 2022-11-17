‘Titans’ fans are fuming over Nightwing’s refusal to see what’s right in front of his face
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Titans season four, episode four, “Super Super Mart”.
Brenton Thwaites plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing in Titans, a qualified detective with impressive martial arts skills, but he keeps making the same mistake repeatedly and fans aren’t having it.
In season four, episode four, “Super Super Mart,” the Titans go to the base of the former cult known as the Organization, which has now been turned into a superstore. The team’s trying to find out why May Bennet/Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) wants Sebastian Sanger (Joseph Morgan) and what his connection is to all of these strange occurrences. They check out the basement prison with mysterious symbols all around the room, and Kory Anders/Starfire (Anna Diop) picks up a cryptic book with fairytale drawings in it. The book depicts Rachel Roth/Raven (Teagan Croft) as Trigon’s child and Kory herself laying dead on the ground. Dick, however, thinks it’s all just a fairytale, and like the Titans, the fans disagree with him.
Here are some reactions to Dick choosing to ignore the very obvious facts.
A blood moon is hanging in the sky and Starfire had a dream where she heard a Tamaranean song with a message about her true fight beginning when the blood moon is full. Now is not the time to be doubting these things.
After Kory tells Dick about her dream, she puts together that the creepy book details the prophecy, and he still won’t accept it.
The illustrations in the book look very much like Kory. It seems like more effort to dismiss the correlations.
Dick’s stubbornness would be enough to annoy anyone at this point.
Dick’s reaction to all this could be because he doesn’t want to believe that his friends are destined to die, especially Starfire.
To be fair, there’s a lot on Dick’s plate this season. People have been murdered in occult rituals, Mother Mayhem has already defeated the Titans before, Raven’s lost her powers, and they had to hire the criminal sorceress Jinx to help with their magic deficit. He’s more interested in staying focused and winning rather than getting distracted by what’s prophesied to happen. Still, these clues could help the Titans understand how to stop it from happening.
