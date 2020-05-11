Titans Spinoff Series Seemingly On The Cards Despite Launch Of HBO Max

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for the DC Universe.

With the launch of HBO Max looming over the horizon (ETA: May 27th), many fear that Warner’s superpowered streaming service will be left out in the cold – overshadowed by a premier service with a raft of digital content for the entire family. There is no smoke without fire, after all.

Be that as it may, Business Insider has today relayed a tidbit of news – a ray of hope, really – that may well future-proof Titans and the DC Universe, as a whole. The outlet spoke to a former Digital Labs employee, who claimed that the streaming service will be around “for at least another year or two,” during which time the Powers That Be will explore spinoff series based on the world of Titans.

The feeling in the office is that DC Universe is going to be around for at least another year or two… there is commitment and funding.

Don’t be getting too carried away by the mention of spinoff series; word is DC Universe’s production will be small for the time being, with Titans as the centerpiece.

There are certainly opportunities for DC Universe to use Titans as a platform on which to expand its multi-layered saga though, given this is the series in which we met Doom Patrol for the very first time. And sure, Doom Patrol and the Harley Quinn spinoff never quite set the world on fire in the way Warner Bros. would have hoped, but at least for now, it seems DC Universe still has a role to play – even considering the imminent launch of HBO Max and its stacked library of content.

It’s expected to go live on May 28th, by which point we should have a better idea of how HBO Max and DC Universe will co-exist in the streaming landscape.