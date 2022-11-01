‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ season 3 release date, cast, and storyline

John Krasinski is back in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and this time the tide has turned against him.

The Amazon Prime Video season has been successful on the streaming service with an action-heavy story and twists and turns that keep you holding onto your seat and racking your brain to figure out the intricate plot. Season three looks to up the ante by putting Jack Ryan in the most precarious situation yet.

Ryan has had the habit of breaking the rules in the past, but this time he might have pushed things too far in his latest mission and things might not ever be the same.

The story so far

In season one, Ryan was a CIA financial analyst who spent his time behind a desk proficiently understanding how this political game is played. He discovers unusual financial transactions are connected to a new Yemeni terrorist and he has to get out in the field and find the answers along with his boss in the Terror, Finance, and Arms Division (T-FAD), James Greer, played by Wendell Pierce. After an Ebola attack, Ryan works to stop another biological attack of cesium by hunting down Suleiman at a train station and killing him.

Season two centered on Venezuelan politics. Ryan finds a connection between Venezuala’s transactions with certain World Powers and he and James visit the country to find out what’s up. They become involved with the country’s political effort and aid in installing candidate Gloria Bonalde (Cristina Umaña), but there are powerful parties working against them.

Season three storyline

In season three, Ryan is on the run from the CIA. He’s once again found out about suspicious transactions and that puts him in the path of danger, only this time his list of enemies has grown even larger. He uncovers a major international criminal organization, and in his efforts to stop them, becomes implicated in a larger conspiracy. He’s been declared a fugitive by the CIA and an international rogue faction is after him too. This forces Ryan underground in an adventure across Europe all to stop a global conflict.

This time around, things will be a little different. Krasinski will helm the series as one of the executive producers in the third season. He’s already proven himself as a qualified director with A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. The budget has also gotten bolder as Amazon has reportedly given them the time and resources to tell the story on a movie scale, which is what writers Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland wanted. In an interview with TV Insider, Cuse said, “It was a huge undertaking. It’s kinda like mounting a huge feature film…it’s like an eight-hour movie.”

Season three cast

John Krasinski will of course be back as the leading man and so will his boss and partner-in-crimefighting Wendell Pierce as James Greer. Michael Kelly (House of Cards) also returns as CIA station chief in Venezuela Mike November. Joining the cast is James Cosmo as Luca, Peter Guinness as Petr, Nina Hoss as Alena, and Alexev Mavelov as Alexei.

Betty Gabriel will portray Elizabeth Wright, the Chief of Station, and Michael Peña has a guest-starring role as Domingo “Ding Chavez,” who’s an officer of the Rainbow Six counterterrorism unit. The character has appeared in Tom Clancy’s novels and it could lead to a spinoff.

Season three release date

Like the two seasons before it, season three will have eight episodes in total and the series releases on Dec. 21. Production for season three began in May 2021 and it’s been filmed in many international locations including Prague. Over the course of its series, Ryan has been filmed across the U.S., the U.K., Colombia, Canada, Morocco, and Russia.

Season four details

Season four will be Jack Ryan‘s last season, but don’t expect the series to peter out. Ding will be joining the cast full-time in season four, which would give him enough screen time to familiarize himself with viewers and lead into a story of his own. It also leaves the door open for Ryan to return for cameos in the series, as Krasinski will likely be involved in the production.

Longtime fans will be excited to know that Abbie Cornish who played Cathy, Ryan’s romantic interest in season one, will return in season four. She wasn’t mentioned in season two, but there will be some closure when she returns. The fourth season started filming in Feb. 2022, and it’s expected sometime in 2023.