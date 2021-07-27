Tom Hiddleston Confirms That Loki Season 2 Prep Has Begun

Loki was arguably the best Disney Plus Marvel show so far, taking us on a whirlwind tour of the weirder corners of the MCU and ending on a note that could change everything. The first season closed with the “sacred timeline” being shattered, resulting in a multiverse that’ll have huge consequences in movies Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. But Loki and Sylvie were at the epicenter of all this, so it was a huge relief that also got confirmation that a second season is coming.

Loki took three years from being greenlit to premiering (a situation not helped by COVID), but it’s safe to assume the second season won’t take nearly as long. Now, in a new interview with Marvel.com, Tom Hiddleston discussed what’s coming and given us an indication of how far along they are:

“I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities. We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started.”

I’m hopeful we’ll see Loki return by the end of 2022. After all, the sets are already built, the production pipeline is in place, and it seems like the writers know where they’re heading with the story. Judging by the cliffhanger ending that revealed a Kang variant has taken control of the TVA, Jonathan Majors’ enigmatic villain will be playing a much larger role, with his variants much less pleasant than the eccentric hermit we met in the final episode.

Hiddleston went on to thank the fans and gave a hint that he may know some details as to where the God of Mischief’ story is going next:

“I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a Season 2. I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more.”

Loki season one is available to stream on Disney Plus. The next big Marvel Studios release on the streaming platform will be the animated anthology What If…, which will premiere on August 11.