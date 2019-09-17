Tom Hiddleston Says Loki TV Show Will Reveal If Loki’s Really Dead

Though the God of Mischief perished in the main timeline in Avengers: Infinity War, the heroes changing history in Endgame meant that Loki got to escape with the Space Stone in an alternate timeline. In the upcoming Disney Plus TV show, Tom Hiddleston will return to play the Asgardian trickster and we’d been led to believe he’ll be portraying the alt-2012 version in the series.

Now, the actor himself has clarified this on a recent talk show spot. During an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host pressed the British actor for details on Loki. Hiddelston wasn’t going to give away anything that he shouldn’t, but he did reveal a carefully worded tease for what’s to come in the miniseries.

“In the years since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which came out this Spring… Two questions I’ve been asked are “is Loki really dead?” and “what’s Loki doing with that cube?” [Laughs] It’s always the cube somehow. And this series will answer both of those questions.”

Colbert then followed this up by trying to get Hiddleston to open up about the talk of time travel being involved in the show. However, the star wouldn’t be budged on that one. Colbert continued to press his luck, but still couldn’t get a word out of the actor when asking if Loki will kill baby Hitler or if the whole show is secretly a musical.

Hiddleston’s brief comments do still confirm that the Tesseract isn’t just a method of bringing his character back to life but will be a major MacGuffin in the series, too. Obviously, the Infinity Stone can be used to traverse the cosmos. As Colbert reminds us, reports say Loki will travel in time as well. Some concept art has backed this up, too, depicting Loki in 1970s New York. So, he’ll somehow use the Tesseract to travel through time.

Production on Loki kicks off in early 2020, with the show due on Disney Plus about a year later in early 2021. As always, watch this space for more.