Tom Hiddleston Says Kang’s Bent On Destruction After Loki

Marvel fans were blown away when the Loki finale introduced a major new player into the MCU. Jonathan Majors made his debut as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror, who’s fully expected to become the franchise’s “next Thanos”. We didn’t actually get to meet Kang in the Disney Plus series, but an ominous statue of his likeness, that stood in the TVA of the newly altered timeline, promised he’s on his way.

And when he does get here, we can anticipate him unleashing a reign of destruction. That’s according to the God of Mischief himself, Tom Hiddleston. Disney Plus just launched the latest episode of Marvel Studios Assembled, which this time focuses on The Making of Loki. In the documentary special, Hiddleston teased that he’s excited to see how Majors brings Kang to life in the future.

“The Variant of He Who Remains, the one he’s been talking about, the one he’s so afraid of, is Kang,” the actor said. “Kang is bent on destruction and I’m so curious to see what Jonathan does in the future.”

In the same special, Majors himself gave a fascinating insight into how he approached playing He Who Remains, who he described as being the “opposition” of Kang. So it sounds like his portrayal of the temporal tyrant will be worlds away from this character. Don’t expect Kang to spend his time casually munching apples, then.

“I think with He Who Remains, the objective for me was to give me the largest canvas possible,” Majors had to say. “And from that, as Kang begins to rear his head and do his deeds, in so many ways, he has no choice but to be in opposition or be different from He Who Remains. That was the thing that grabbed me and pulled me into the role. The fact that Kang lives in so many iterations; as He Who Remains says, ‘Reincarnation, baby.'”

Majors’ first confirmed appearance as the actual Kang is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which he’ll feature as the main villain, coming in February 2023. It’s unclear if Loki season 2 will arrive sooner than that, though. And, if it does, whether Kang will factor into it or not. You would expect him to, given the big cliffhanger of season 1, but it’s possible the show could go off in a completely different direction. It’s not like the first six episodes were lacking in twists and turns, after all.

Either way, now Jonathan Majors has entered the fray he is here to stay. And the MCU may never be the same again.