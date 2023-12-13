Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are (or should we say were?) royalty when it comes to Love Island UK, meeting on season 5 in 2019, almost instantaneously moving into an apartment together, celebrating their 21st birthdays together, and more upon leaving the villa.

Welcoming their daughter in January and getting engaged to one another in July, 2023 looked like it was going to be a year of growth and prosperity for Fury and Hague, however, things quickly went awry…

Fury, a professional boxer, found himself in some hot water after he was spotted partying with the oh-so controversial Chris Brown (as well as a group of girls) in Abu Dhabi last month. This behavior in combination with the fact that Hague, the creative director of PrettyLittleThing, had been at home caring for their daughter (as well as failing to wear her engagement ring) caused fans of the Love Island franchise to raise their eyebrows.

After the fiasco that occurred in Abu Dhabi, the 24-year-old was extremely unhappy about the actions of her fiancé, with a source close to Hague spilling the tea to The Sun.

“Molly has made no secret of the fact she doesn’t like it when Tommy parties too hard. This weekend has ended up being a real embarrassment to her. She was mortified when she kept getting tagged in videos while she was just trying to enjoy a festive weekend with Bambi. She has told Tommy it really has to stop now that he’s a dad and has told him to ditch some of his pals, who she thinks are a bad influence. There are certain people he always goes too far with and it would be easier for everyone if they were out of his life.”

Since that moment, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague appear to have hit a speed bump in their relationship, with the latter finally breaking her silence in a YouTube video on December 11.

The Love Island alum admitted in a “Get Ready With Me” video that she wanted to address the rumored split between her and her fiancé, revealing that having such a public relationship (especially on social media) is rather “tricky.”

When asked the question “Is it annoying seeing your relationship questioned by the media all the time,” Molly sang like a bird.

“My life is in the public eye… I really don’t care what is said about me, Tommy, my relationship. I don’t care what is said about me. It sounds like cliché, but you do really grown massively thick skin like an elephant. I’ve got like elephant skin. I’m immune to it. I read things online, and it doesn’t even resonate to me.”

While she is known for letting things roll off her back, Molly confirmed that when it comes to relationships, “things aren’t always going to be sunshine and roses,” prior to diving into the details of her relationship with Tommy.

“What I will say, obviously having a relationship in the public eye, you deal with things that people in private relationships deal with, but because obviously everyone is commenting about it and everyone sees it and everyone’s all eyes, it’s like a fishbowl… That’s quite tricky, because you feel like things that probably people deal with in private (or maybe they don’t deal with it — everyone has different things they deal with in their relationship or in their own lives), but sometimes it’s tricky that things aren’t always going to be perfect and aren’t always going to be sunshine and roses, but when they aren’t, you have millions of people giving their opinion on it and talking about it.”

As we know, the situation Molly is referring to in this YouTube video has to do with her failing to wear her engagement ring, as well as Tommy partying with a questionable crowd in Abu Dhabi, however, it appears that their relationship is still going strong, with no split in sight — woohoo!

Nonetheless, another one of Fury’s actions that caused fans of the Love Island franchise to question his relationship with Hague was his Instagram activity since being caught partying with Chris Brown and dozens and dozens of girls in Abu Dhabi.

While Fury is known for commenting flirtatious things on the Instagram posts of his fiancé, he appears to have gone silent since breakup rumors have come to light, failing to comment on her Instagram posts since November 30.

Similarly, he has not shared a photo with his fiancé since November 7, although he has shared four other posts since then (without Molly in sight) — yikes!

Is Fury doing this to push the Love Island couple further and further away from the public eye, or could there be more trouble in paradise than Hague is willing to admit? Needless to say, we will be keeping up with both Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague on social media until further notice to find out for ourselves…