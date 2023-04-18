Apple TV+ series ‘City on Fire’ ignites a blazing murder mystery in its first trailer

Apple has given us a glimpse of its latest original series today as the trailer for City on Fire was released and it looks set to be the next big thing.

The plot revolves around the investigation into the death of Samantha, an NYU student, shot dead in Central Park. From there it looks to be an intense murder mystery as the police and Samantha’s friends try to find out more about her and her killer/killers. The series is based upon a novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, released in 2015. The novel itself received widespread praise as it was named best book of the year by multiple journals.

If the trailer’s anything to go by then the series will definitely live up to the high expectations set by Hallberg’s novel. It teases intrigue and action all whilst being set to a dark and foreboding piano cover of the Queens of the Stone Age hit, No One Knows.

The series comes from the executive producers behind Gossip Girl and The OC, which only serves to set expectations for the show even higher.

The cast are pretty much all new faces which is refreshing to see. Chase Sui Wonders is set to play Samantha; her roles prior to City on Fire include Emma in Bodes Bodies Bodies as well as numerous other projects. Other billed cast members include Wyatt Oleff (It ), Jemima Kirke, Nico Torterella, and Xavier Clyde.

City on Fire is set to premiere on Apple TV + on May 12th, 2023.