‘Transplant’ season 3 premiere date on NBC and Peacock, explained

Fans of Transplant first fell in love with the medical drama on Canada’s CTV in February 2020. The show later aired in America on NBC and later on its streaming service, Peacock, and viewers quickly connected with its realistic portrayals of hospital life, and its compelling main character. The show won two consecutive Canadian Screen Awards for Best Drama, with lead actor Hamza Haq winning Best Actor in a Drama Series twice in a row.

What is Transplant?

Photo via NBC

The show follows the journey of charismatic doctor Bashir “Bash” Hamed, played by Haq, who is a Syrian refugee who begins the show working in a restaurant. When a bus drives into the restaurant, Bash handles the catastrophic accident like a pro, and it becomes obvious to viewers that this is no ordinary service worker. Bash was formerly a doctor in war-torn Syria, and the show watches him restart his career in a new country when he soon begins working in the emergency room of a busy Toronto hospital.

Bash must deal with stressful patient emergencies, all while still processing the trauma of his previous life and the unimaginable things he saw on the battlefields of the Syrian Civil War. Of the character, Haq has said, “People with preconceived notions about who he is don’t accept him. He can be his own worst enemy.”

The show, created by Canadian writer and producer Joseph Kay, has also earned praise for depicting the difficulties that refugees face when adapting to a new culture and country. The series has had three seasons so far, and was renewed for a fourth by CTV in March of 2023. However, in September, the show’s creator announced that he always intended the show to run for only four seasons, making the fourth season its last.

When will season 3 air?

Photo via NBC

The third season of the show is already out in Canada, with all 13 episodes airing on CTV starting in September 2022. However, until now, the show hasn’t been available to watch in the United States.

That all changes this October. Transplant season 3 will premiere in the United States on NBC on Thursday, October 12th at 9 pm EST. The hour-long episodes can also be streaming live on NBC.com using your cable provider login information, or on Peacock. If you can’t catch it live, episodes will also air on Peacock the next day beginning at 6 a.m. EST, and all 26 episodes of seasons one and two are currently available to stream in their entirety on Peacock.