Tudum or not Tudum: What is the global Netflix event and where can I stream it?

The binge-watching event of the year is almost here with Netflix’s second Tudum about to release. The event began last year when companies were trying to whip up hype for their upcoming series in a push to satisfy fans who were salivating for information about their favorite movies and television shows. But in case you missed it last year, let’s get you caught up on what exactly Tudum is and how you might be able to watch it.

What is Tudum, Netflix’s global event?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s Tudum started back in 2021. Tudum is a self-described “Global Fan Event”, which is similar to Netflix’s other event Geeked Week, except Tudum focuses on everything under Netflix’s banner, not just the geeky news. This year’s Tudum will be taking place on Sept. 24, 2022 and it will be showcasing news, new trailers, and behind-the-scenes footage from two of Netflix’s most beloved properties, as well as their most anticipated.

According to the trailer, the following properties will have some sort of a presence at the event:

The School for Good and Evil

1899

Stranger Things

Shadow and Bone

Squid Game

Heartstopper

Enola Holmes 2

Outer Banks

The Crown

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Money Heist

Alice in Borderland

Slumberland

The Old Guard 2

Extraction 2

The Witcher

3 Body Problem

Wednesday

Lupin

Beyond the Universe

20th Century Girl and many more.

The trailer also showed a number of stars who will seemingly be presenting their projects, including David Harbor, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Omar Sy, Henry Cavill, John Bradley, Gaten Matarazzo, Jamie Foxx, Penn Badgley, Caleb McLaughlin, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, James Marsden, Rian Johnson, Kerry Washington, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Park Hae-soo, among others. As you can see, Netflix pulls out all of their big guns for the fan event.

So how can you, the viewer, take part in the event? By watching Tudum when it premieres, of course. The event is global so there are different events for different countries, specifically those with the most Netflix content. They are Tudum Korea on Sept. 24, 2022, at 11am KST, Tudum India on Sept. 24, 2022, at 11am IST, Tudum Japan on Sept. 25, 2022, at 1pm JST, and Tudum A Global Fan Event Parts One and Two on Sept. 24, 2022, at 10am and 11:30am PT respectively.

To watch the actual event you can tune into Netflix’s YouTube channel here, which conveniently tells you how much time you have left for each video to go live in your time zone, saving you a Google search. Be sure to watch if you want updates on all your favorite upcoming Netflix content, as they will undoubtedly be showing some exclusive looks.