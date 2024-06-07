The Bachelorette season 21 will be a season unlike no other, as we are just weeks away from watching Jenn Tran — the first Asian-American lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise — find her perfect match as the leading lady. We seriously cannot contain our excitement!

Recommended Videos

Ahead of the premiere on July 8, ABC announced the 25 guys who will be fighting for Jenn’s heart all season long, and needless to say, we were impressed.

Aaron Erb

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 29

Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Job: Aerospace Engineer

Fun Facts:

Aaron’s most embarrassing haircut was rocking a middle part.

Aaron is a force of nature on the pickleball court.

Aaron is officially seven minutes older than Noah Erb (his twin brother, also from Bachelor Nation).

Austin Ott

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28

Hometown: Vista, California

Job: Sales Executive

Fun Facts:

Austin would love to be Justin Bieber… just for a day.

Austin doesn’t go anywhere without his retainers.

Austin is extremely terrified of snakes.

Brendan Barnum

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 30

Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia

Job: Real Estate Broker

Fun Facts:

Brendan is obsessed with skydiving.

Brendan always picks dare over truth.

Brendan may or may not have successfully snuck into Coachella.

Brett Harris

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28

Hometown: Manheim, Pennsylvania

Job: Health & Safety Manager

Fun Facts:

Brett can do the splits and will do them on command.

Brett has never left the United States but hopes to one day!

As a kid, Brett accidentally shaved off his own eyebrows right before picture day.

Brian Autz

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 33

Hometown: Northport, New York

Job: Aesthetics Consultant

Fun Facts:

Brian loves Botox and doesn’t care who knows it!

Brian is terrified of sharks but wants to go scuba diving with them.

Brian is a big fan of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship.

Dakota Nobles

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27

Hometown: Paradise Valley, Arizona

Job: Sommelier

Fun Facts:

Dakota spontaneously drove to Mexico at 3am with just the clothes on his back.

Dakota has dreams of becoming one of the very few elite master sommeliers.

Dakota has a tattoo on his rib saying, “The biggest thing in today’s sorrow is the memory of yesterday’s joy.”

Devin Strader

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28

Hometown: Rosenberg, Texas

Job: Freight Company Owner

Fun Facts:

Devin ran a 200-mile relay race with his buddies.

Devin loves eating shrimp tacos, despite being allergic to shrimp.

Devin’s mom is his hero.

Dylan Buckor

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 24

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Job: Medical Student

Fun Facts:

Dylan is a big fan of wine-and-painting date nights.

Dylan hates avocados.

Dylan has never stepped foot in a Trader Joe’s.

Grant Ellis

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 30

Hometown: Newark, New Jersey

Jobs: Day Trader

Fun Facts:

Grant plans to visit every country in his lifetime.

Grant is an avid salsa dancer.

Grant wishes he could live in the year 3000 to see what technology is like.

Hakeem Moulton

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 29

Hometown: Schaumburg, Illinois

Job: Medical Device Salesman

Fun Facts:

Hakeem can fully clap with just one hand.

Hakeem takes finding love so seriously that he spent over $5,000 on a dating coach.

Hakeem has gone on a picnic date in a cemetery, but he promises not to ghost!

Jahaan Ansari

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28

Hometown: Newbury Park, California

Job: Startup Founder

Fun Facts:

If you challenge Jahaan to a game of chess, you’ll most likely lose.

Jahaan is out of commission if he gets hangry.

Learning to fly a plane is on Jahaan’s bucket list.

Jeremy Simon

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 29

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Job: Real Estate Investor

Fun Facts:

Jeremy wants to live abroad someday.

Jeremy is happiest when he gets a full eight hours of sleep.

Jeremy’s ideal meet-the-family date would be inviting a girl over for Passover seder.

John Mitchell

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 26

Hometown: Delray Beach, Florida

Job: Medical Student

Fun Facts:

John is obsessed with all things Christmas.

One time John stayed awake for 36-plus hours playing ping pong.

John is learning Spanish on Duolingo.

Jonathon Johnson

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27

Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri

Job: Creative Director

Fun Facts:

Jonathon calls himself a “medium king.”

Jonathon wants to move to Hawaii for a year.

Jonathon would love to have lunch with Neil deGrasse Tyson to pick his brain.

Kevin McDevitt

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 35

Hometown: Durango, Colorado

Job: Financial Analyst

Fun Facts:

Kevin has been skiing over 200 times.

Kevin cannot under any circumstance tolerate bugs.

Kevin used to own a barbecue restaurant.

Marcus Shoberg

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 31

Hometown: Cloquet, Minnesota

Job: Army Ranger Veteran

Fun Facts:

Marcus loves binge-watching New Girl.

Marcus hopes to be an astronaut one day.

Marcus’ favorite flower is the edelweiss because it’s a symbol of dedication.

Marvin Goodly

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28

Hometown: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Job: Luxury Event Planner

Fun Facts:

Marvin was born in Cameroon, Africa.

Marvin speaks French fluently.

Marvin dreams of buying a beachside mansion in Malibu.

Matt Arnold

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Job: Insurance Executive

Fun Facts:

Climbing Mount Everest is at the peak of Matt’s bucket list… pun intended.

Matt wishes he had the ability to teleport.

Matt is the only person in his entire family with red hair.

Caleb “Moze” Smith

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 25

Hometown: Albany, New York

Job: Algebra Teacher

Fun Facts:

Moze speaks Spanish fluently.

Moze played football professionally in the XFL.

Moze can’t date you if you have a pet tarantula

Ricky Marinez

Age: 28

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Job: Pharmaceutical Representative

Fun Facts:

Ricky’s first language is Spanish and he still speaks it fluently.

Ricky never celebrates his birthday.

Ricky’s favorite author is Jodi Picoult and he loves reading her books.

Sam McKinney

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Job: Contractor

Fun Facts:

Sam had never been to the West Coast before The Bachelorette.

Sam officiated his sister’s wedding recently.

Sam was homeschooled while growing up.

Sam Nejad

Age: 25

Hometown: Carlsbad, California

Job: Entrepreneur

Fun Facts:

Sam is a huge prankster, and his favorite holiday is April Fools’ Day.

Sam loves getting his eyebrows threaded.

Sam enjoys listening to Elvis Presley’s love songs.

Spencer Conley

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 30

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Job: Pet Portrait Entrepreneur

Fun Facts:

Spencer recently hiked 47 miles through the Grand Canyon for 27 hours straight.

Spencer loves watching and rewatching The Office.

Spencer ran two ultramarathons in the last year.

Thomas Nguyen

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 31

Hometown: Tucker, Georgia

Job: Retirement Adviser

Fun Facts:

Thomas plans on traveling to every continent.

Thomas is a former professional swimmer.

Thomas went cliff diving in Italy.

Tomas Azzano

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Job: Physiotherapist

Fun Facts:

Tomas enjoys a long drive with no specific destination in mind.

Tomas dreams of snowboarding in the Swiss Alps.

Tomas has gone ice skating thousands of times.

Each and every man sounds amazing, but who will ultimately steal Jenn’s heart in the end? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 every Monday on ABC, beginning with the premiere on July 8.

With a 10 out of 10 group of guys, we are certain her Prince Charming is on this list!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy