When Will Upload Season Two Be Released?

Amazon’s dramedy series Upload released at the perfect time last year, just as the pandemic was keeping people inside and cooped up looking for binge-worthy entertainment to pass the time.

This sci-fi series runs on the premise that after death, humans can upload their consciousness to live eternally in virtual reality. But for main character Nathan, eternity in the cloud is no paradise—and no escape from a death that, it turns out, was far from accidental.

Season one had an overwhelmingly positive reception and left fans on an ending stacked with revelations for its characters. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting an announcement from Amazon regarding a second season of the show.

When will Upload season 2 be released?

Fortunately, fans won’t have long to wait. According to star Robbie Amell, who plays Nathan, a second season should air before the end of 2021.

Shortly after the show’s launch, it was confirmed to be receiving a second season. In his interview with Comic Book Resources, Amell shared what fans can expect in the coming episodes.

“I think you’ll probably get to see a little bit more of the supporting characters this season, which is awesome,” Amell said. “I think Zainab, Kevin, and Allegra are so funny and so talented.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Amell (@robbieamell)

Shooting for the new season has already been completed according to a post on Instagram.

We still don’t have a firm release date for season two of Upload, but with filming complete fans can hold onto hope that it will likely be aired before the year concludes.