Best Viewing Order for Star Wars: The Clone Wars

First airing in 2008, the Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars has become one of the most beloved parts of the franchise’s canon. Set between the second and third of the prequel movies, the show gives fans a better look at the events that took place during the fabled war.

The show aired for six seasons, one each year until 2014, at which point it took a long hiatus before returning for its conclusion. In 2020 with the launch of Disney Plus, fans finally got their conclusion to the story with the final season consisting of 12 episodes airing between February and May.

If you’ve yet to check out the show and are planning to dive into it now, there is actually a better way to follow along with the story than to jump in from the very first season.

What is the correct order to watch The Clone Wars episodes in?

Thanks to Disney Plus we now know exactly how The Clone Wars timeline plays out and what order the episodes should be watched in. If you follow this list you’ll get the whole story as intended.

Cat and Mouse (season 2, episode 16)

Hidden Enemy (season 1, episode 16)

Clone Cadets (season 3, episode 1)

Supply Lines (season 3, episode 3)

Ambush (season 1, episode 1)

Rising Malevolence (season 1, episode 2)

Shadow of Malevolence (season 1, episode 3)

Destroy Malevolence (season 1, episode 4)

Rookies (season 1, episode 5)

Downfall of a Droid (season 1, episode 6)

Duel of the Droids (season 1, episode 7)

Bombad Jedi (season 1, episode 8)

Cloak of Darkness (season 1, episode 9)

Lair of Grievous (season 1, episode 10)

Dooku Captured (season 1, episode 11)

The Gungan General (season 1, episode 12)

Jedi Crash (season 1, episode 13)

Defenders of Peace (season 1, episode 14)

Trespass (season 1, episode 15)

Blue Shadow Virus (season 1, episode 17)

Mystery of a Thousand Moons (season 1, episode 18)

Storm over Ryloth (season 1, episode 19)

Innocents of Ryloth (season 1, episode 20)

Liberty on Ryloth (season 1, episode 21)

Holocron Heist (season 2, episode 1)

Cargo of Doom (season 2, episode 2)

Children of the Force (season 2, episode 3)

Bounty Hunters (season 2, episode 17)

The Zillo Beast (season 2, episode 18)

The Zillo Beast Strikes Back (season 2, episode 19)

Senate Spy (season 2, episode 4)

Landing at Point Rain (season 2, episode 5)

Weapons Factory (season 2, episode 6)

Legacy of Terror (season 2, episode 7)

Brain Invaders (season 2, episode 8)

Grievous Intrigue (season 2, episode 9)

The Deserter (season 2, episode 10)

Lightsaber Lost (season 2, episode 11)

The Mandalore Plot (season 2, episode 12)

Voyage of Temptation (season 2, episode 13)

Duchess of Mandalore (season 2, episode 14)

Death Trap (season 2, episode 20)

R2 Come Home (season 2, episode 21)

Lethal Trackdown (season 2, episode 22)

Corruption (season 3, episode 5)

The Academy (season 3, episode 5)

Assassin (season 3, episode 5)

ARC Troopers (season 3, episode 2)

Sphere of Influence (season 3, episode 4)

Evil Plans (season 3, episode 8)

Hostage Crisis (season 1, episode 22)

Hunt for Ziro (season 3, episode 9)

Heroes on Both Side (season 3, episode 10)

Pursuit of Peace (season 3, episode 11)

Senate Murders (season 2, episode 15)

Nightsisters (season 3, episode 12)

Monster (season 3, episode 13)

Witches of the Mist (season 3, episode 14)

Overlords (season 3, episode 15)

Altar of Mortis (season 3, episode 16)

Ghosts of Mortis (season 3, episode 17)

The Citadel (season 3, episode 18)

Counter Attack (season 3, episode 19)

Citadel Rescue (season 3, episode 20)

Padawan Lost (season 3, episode 21)

Wookiee Hunt (season 3, episode 22)

Water War (season 4, episode 1)

Gungan Attack (season 4, episode 2)

Prisoners (season 4, episode 3)

Shadow Warrior (season 4, episode 4)

Mercy Mission (season 4, episode 5)

Nomad Droids (season 4, episode 6)

Darkness on Umbara (season 4, episode 7)

The General (season 4, episode 8)

Plan of Dissent (season 4, episode 9)

Carnage of Krell (season 4, episode 10)

Kidnapped (season 4, episode 11)

Slaves of the Republic (season 4, episode 12)

Escape from Kadavo (season 4, episode 13)

A Friend In Need (season 4, episode 14)

Deception (season 4, episode 15)

Friends and Enemies (season 4, episode 16)

The Box (season 4, episode 17)

Crisis on Naboo (season 4, episode 18)

Massacre (season 4, episode 19)

Bounty (season 4, episode 20)

Brothers (season 4, episode 21)

Revenge (season 4, episode 22)

A War on Two Fronts (season 5, episode 2)

Front Runners (season 5, episode 3)

The Soft War (season 5, episode 4)

Tipping Points (season 5, episode 5)

The Gathering (season 5, episode 6)

A Test of Strength (season 5, episode 7)

Bound for Rescue (season 5, episode 8)

A Necessary Bond (season 5, episode 9)

Secret Weapons (season 5, episode 10)

A Sunny Day in the Void (season 5, episode 11)

Missing in Action (season 5, episode 12)

Point of No Return (season 5, episode 13)

Revival (season 5, episode 1)

Eminence (season 5, episode 14)

Shades of Reason (season 5, episode 15)

The Lawless (season 5, episode 16)

Sabotage (season 5, episode 17)

The Jedi Who Knew Too Much (season 5, episode 18)

To Catch a Jedi (season 5, episode 19)

The Wrong Jedi (season 5, episode 20)

The Unknown (season 6, episode 1)

Conspiracy (season 6, episode 2)

Fugitive (season 6, episode 3)

Orders (season 6, episode 4)

An Old Friend (season 6, episode 5)

The Rise of Clovis (season 6, episode 6)

Crisis at the Heart (season 6, episode 7)

The Disappeared (season 6, episode 8)

The Disappeared: Pt. II (season 6, episode 9)

The Lost One (season 6, episode 10)

Voices (season 6, episode 11)

Destiny (season 6, episode 12)

Sacrifice (season 6, episode 13)

Gone With A Trace (season 7, episode 5)

Deal No Deal (season 7, episode 6)

Dangerous Debt (season 7, episode 7)

Together Again (season 7, episode 8)

The Bad Batch (season 7, episode 1)

A Distant Echo (season 7, episode 2)

On the Wings of Keeradaks (season 7, episode 3)

Unfinished Business (season 7, episode 4)

Old Friends Not Forgotten (season 7, episode 9)

The Phantom Apprentice (season 7, episode 10)

Shattered (season 7, episode 11)

Victory and Death (season 7, episode 12)