Vin Diesel Reportedly Developing Fast & Furious Limited Series

While Universal have always maintained that the main saga of the Fast & Furious franchise would wrap up after the tenth chapter, they’ve exploited a loophole by recently announcing that the finale will arrive in two parts, which technically takes them up to eleven, though both movies will tell a single story.

That means there are only three outings left for Dominic Toretto’s extended family, but there’s absolutely no chance of the series riding off into the sunset just yet. Not only is a follow-up for spinoff Hobbs & Shaw in the works, but Vin Diesel is adamant that the female-driven Fast & Furious movie is still in development, too, while various supporting players from over the years including Gal Gadot, Sung Kang and Ryan Reynolds have all been linked with standalone efforts of their own.

As if all that wasn’t enough, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Han would be back for the ninth installment before it was officially revealed in the trailer– that Diesel is reportedly putting together a limited series that will continue the adventures of Dominic Toretto on the small screen once the movies reach a conclusion.

According to our intel, NBCUniversal’s Peacock is the most likely home for the project, and it makes total sense that the fledgling streaming service would want to use their single biggest brand to draw in more subscribers. After all, Disney Plus and HBO Max are already in the midst of spinning off their most popular franchises as exclusive projects that require a monthly fee to access, and with the Fast & Furious mythology at their disposal and a relatively thin roster of original content, Peacock clearly don’t want to get left behind in the streaming wars.