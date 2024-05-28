‘Virgin Island’ release window, casting, and more

Countless hopefuls have found love in the reality TV universe, and a celibate cast is currently being assembled for Hulu’s newest show, Virgin Island. Here’s everything we know about it.

Virgin Island is a Hulu Original that was announced in May by the streamer. According to a press release received by Entertainment Weekly, the series will link abstinent Americans together at an undisclosed island resort (perhaps the U.S. Virgin Islands?) to “date, participate in unique and romantic activities together, and make major decisions and commitments to one another.”

As the show’s premise is built on abstaining from sex, Virgin Island will explore the cast members’ “varying reasons for waiting.” The show is produced by ITV America, which is charged with delivering Love Island USA and Queer Eye. So, since it’s the same company that produces the former, viewers can expect “plenty of unexpected twists, including new arrivals and departures, all culminating in a dramatic finale where burgeoning relationships are put to the test.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Plimsoll Productions has also signed onto Virgin Island, which will run for 10 episodes.

Virgin Island will join a large library of reality TV shows already streaming on Hulu, including The Masked Singer, Drive With Swizz Beatz, Search for Soul Food, Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins, and Flavor of Love. Considering casting is still ongoing, a release date has yet to be announced.

Speaking of casting, anyone from the United States and Canada can apply to be on Virgin Island. Applicants must be 21 or older to get on the show — tap here to check out the application.

Of course, the biggest pre-requisite for getting on Virgin Island is, well, being a virgin. The application questions the applicant’s love life and reasoning for continuing abstinence. But, that’s not all they’re looking for. They ask the applicant questions about their personality, physical attributes, skills, and fun facts.

Some examples of the questions are: “How long have you been single,” “What makes you stand out — what do people remember most about you,” and “Do you have any special skills or talents?”

All in all, there are around 50 areas to fill out in the application, and if selected to be on the cast, you’ll have to be available to travel for up to four weeks internationally between now (May) and August.

And if you do get on the show, expect to navigate this (per Entertainment Weekly): “From flirty encounters to meaningful bonds and the inherent drama of navigating intimacy, the series’ singles will discover that the road to love can be unpredictable for everyone.”

As of this writing, information about Virgin Island is sparse, but it has all the makings of a can’t-look-away rollercoaster ride.

