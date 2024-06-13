Wait, did ‘The Boys’ Season 4 just show us Karl Urban’s bare buttocks?

The Boys is no stranger to shocking imagery, but it’s safe to say no one expected to see a close image of Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) rear entry aperture in Season 4.

In the first episode of The Boys Season 4, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) reaches out to Butcher, hoping they can forge a secret alliance. Victoria needs someone with access to the Boys’ headquarters to steal the file on her. Hughie (Jack Quaid) has been using this file to keep Victoria in check, promising to reveal Victoria’s Supe nature if she tries to kill the team. So, if Victoria wants to become Vice President unopposed, she must eliminate the evidence Highie gathered.

In exchange for her file, Victoria offers Butcher help getting Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) away from Homelander (Antony Starr). For a moment, it seems like Butcher will fall into old habits. He does have a history of betraying his team and putting everyone’s lives at risk in the name of his vendetta against Homelander. Plus, with a death sentence hanging over his head, it would be fair to assume Butcher would do anything to complete his final mission. Fortunately, Season 4 of The Boys doesn’t make the mistake of retreading the same path. Instead, the show throws the ultimate curveball at fans.

We are all obsessing about Karl Urban’s, um, “back private,” right?

At the end of Episode 1, Butcher texts his answer to Victoria. The VP candidate eagerly opens the attached image, only to be greeted by Butcher’s chocolate starfish. That’s right: Butcher sent a nude nude. If you pause at the right moment on a few frames of Butcher’s bottom, you can get an in-depth view. If you blink, you might miss the naughty photo Butcher sent Victoria, but Season 4 of The Boys doesn’t hesitate to expose Butcher’s bushy behind, with all the different shades and textures.

Taken by surprise, The Boys fans will stare at the TV in shock as Prime Video automatically starts to play the next episode. However, once you accept the fact The Boys just showed us Butcher’s poop chute, it’s time to ask the big questions. Did Karl Urban take a picture of his brown eye? As one of the leading stars and a producer of The Boys, Urban is exceptionally committed to The Boys’ success. But is he committed enough to let the world peek at his balloon knot?

Additional questions follow the main one. If that’s Urban’s rusty bullet hole, did he shoot a selfie or ask someone to help him? Could another member of The Boys cast have held the camera for Urban? How many photos did they take before finding the right one? Did Urban’s buttocks need any makeup before the photo session?

Unfortunately, the credits for Episode 1 don’t shed any light on the mystery – we checked it thrice, and there’s no one credited as “Karl Urban anus double.” Furthermore, Prime Video has refused to comment on the subject – but we will keep asking them! For now, all that remains is pausing Episode 1 during its money shot, and wondering whose butt we are looking at.

