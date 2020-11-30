The Walking Dead Boss Hints At Rick And Michonne Reunion In The Movies

Will Rick and Michonne reunite in the future of The Walking Dead universe? That’s what fans want to know.

The couple were cruelly torn apart back in season 9 when the former was abducted by Jadis for the CRM, leaving the latter to think he’d died. Then, in season 10, she discovered evidence that he was still out there somewhere, leading her to embark on a quest to find him. But will she be successful? Perhaps, as TWD boss Scott M. Gimple has hinted that there may be a happy ending for the pair.

The franchise’s chief content officer is currently working on the first of a planned trilogy of spinoff movies starring Andrew Lincoln, which would explore what happened next after Rick was taken away in a helicopter, seven years prior to the current TWD timeline. While speaking to ComicBook.com, he offered a brief, encouraging update about the film, which is still in pre-production.

“We are still working on the movie,” Gimple said. “It is proceeding.”

He was then asked if audiences have seen the last of “Richonne” together and appeared keen not to give anything away, but his response definitely suggests that fans should have hope.

“I mean, I really don’t think so. I just said we were working on the movies, you asked that question, we’ll leave it at that,” Gimple answered.

The EP went on to add that folks “should pay attention to the way that Michonne left the show,” referring to the last time we saw her in episode 10×13. After discovering signs that Rick had been back in the area and was watching her and Judith since he went missing, she began heading north to bring “the Brave Man” back home. We left her as she joined up with a caravan of nomadic survivors and clearly, going by Gimple’s hint, these people will prove important as the overarching story of the franchise develops.

The Walking Dead season 10C is in production now, ahead of its arrival on AMC in February. The first Rick movie, meanwhile, is likely to start shooting next year.